RINGGOLD, La -- Ken and Ron Rucker say someone in their family has fought in every war the U.S. has been in. So the brothers were not going to miss the Vietnam War. The Bossier High grads enlisted in the Army, and would be assigned some of the toughest duties.
Today they live across the gravel drive from each other on the eastern shore of Lake Bistineau.
“Peace and quiet,” Ron says of their surroundings, as a breeze gently blew Spanish moss on the Cypress trees surrounding their homes.
“We're brothers. We understand each other. We have a lot in common with Vietnam,” Ron added.
Both describe their experience the same way. "Intense" is one of the first words they use.
They also each remember the date of pivotal moments in the war for them. They happened weeks apart.
“15th of March, ‘69” Ken says about a rocket he saw coming his chopper's way. He was a door gunner, charged with firing on enemy positions from the side of a Huey.
“Big explosion," Ken continued. "It was the rocket motor -- not the warhead - but the rocket motor went through the casing and it just blew up. I got a couple of pieces of shrapnel in me. No big gig.”
But it was enough to earn a Purple Heart. Ron got one, too.
“That happened April 23, 1969 at 3:43 in the afternoon,” he says.
Ron remembers the time because his watch broke and stuck on that time at the precise moment of a lightning strike.
“When I keyed my (radio) handset, lightning hit the antenna. It set off all of our Claymores (mines) that we had out all the way around us. And we got the back blast from all of them,” he explained.
Ron and the rest of his six-man long range reconnaissance team – who snuck through jungles, searching for the enemy while trying to go undetected -- were all loudly wounded.
“We were waiting for them to come down, finish us off. And they never did," Ron says.
Not until Ron and his team were medevaced out did they hear enemy fire. But it was the end of combat for Ron, who had cheated death many times before on his patrols.
“Sometimes we had to run. Sometimes we had to fight it out. And when you had to fight it out, it was fast and furious,” Ron recalled. “I consider myself lucky because when you run across the enemy out the jungle, it's who's quickest on the trigger.”
Ron says he knew 14 men who were killed in action.
Ken had other narrow escapes, too.
“Shot down a couple times. Got shot up a lot,” he says of those low flights over hostile territory, as he aimed his weapon out the side door of his chopper.
“I killed 49 Men -- that was all the enemy that was my individual body count. I'm sure I killed a whole lot more than that. But that's what I was credited for." Ken said.
One more thing the Ruckers have in common -- their feelings about their service.
“Do it again tomorrow if I had to," Ken says.
"In a minute," Ron added. "Do it again if I could with the same people,"
Ron and Ken both went on to serve as police officers after the war. Ron patrolled in Baton Rouge, while Ken served in Bossier City.