BLANCHARD, La -- Melvin “Bud” Brady and some of his buddies wanted something to do after they finished high school. So, they hit the Navy Reserve.
Then came something to do.
“After I found out was willing to Korea, I wasn't a Christian. But I prayed to God to hit get me through the war," Bud says. “I guess you would say I was scared. To find out we're alone.”
In 1951, Bud was activated and put on a Navy destroyer.
As a fireman, making sure those engines kept running, on that long trip.
“It was 130 degrees who went to the Suez Canal as hot Suez Canal, he recalls.”
Eventually they reached the coast of Korea to fight back against the north’s invasion of the south. The job of Bud’s ship was to escort aircraft carriers, protecting them from the enemy.
“I remember one time they had shot one of the planes down. We were the closest to it. Got there first where the plane was. Got to that pilot in picked him up. He wasn't hurt,” Bud said.
Though Bud prayed to get through the war, he says he did not become a devoted Christian until he was 37 years old, at a revival at a football stadium back home near Shreveport.
"They were playing some good, old gospel music. You know what that old time gospel music does? It draws you right to Jesus," Bud remembers. "Smartest thing I ever did. Amen.”
He’s also glad he made that decision to join our military.
“It makes you up grew up. It's a good feeling to know that you have served your country. Wouldn't take anything for that, he said.”
Bud made much of his living after the war in home construction and as an electrician. In fact, he built his own home of 59 years up near Blanchard.