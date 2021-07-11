BOSSIER CITY, La -- Big crowds. Like at concerts or ballgames. All that noise. Those are things Butch Saxon says he still tries to avoid more than 50 years after that tour in the Vietnam War.
"We'd go from jungle area to jungle area." Butch says of his missions with the 173rd Airborne, flying be helicopter.
His unit did reconnaissance, seeking out the enemy, setting up ambushes -- sometimes with improvised explosives.
"It was a hunting game. I see war movies and all these battles and hundreds of men coming in, fighting each other. That's not the war I fought at all. The war I fought, we were out in the jungles and most of the time very quiet," Butch explained.
Butch and his small unit had to be quiet to survive. They couldn't give away their position.
"Anything different in a jungle situation sound wise would travel. You hear it easily," he said. "So when we were on patrol and we were walking through the jungles, we would tap each other and whisper during the day. And at night you wouldn't talk at all.
"You tried not to leave a trail at all. Watch how you step, what you step on. Don't break limbs," Butch continued. "If we walked into something bad, we wanted to see them before they saw us."
Butch says he and his wife have missed out on going to events like concerts. One exception was country star George Strait.
"My wife said, 'If you want to stay married, you better take me,'" Butch said with a laugh.
Then, he added, "Still to this day. I'm 71 now. And I don't like to be in crowds. It's too chaotic. My mind just can't wrap around that very well."
Butch spent 9 months of his tour as a forward scout. Then he got a different job, going by Jeep to base camps, delivering the mail. Not that it was much safer.
"One night we had like 90 mortar rounds from different directions coming in before they got it stopped," he said.
"Out in the jungle and out in the country, if we had any kind of combat situations, I could get behind a tree or something and dodge bullets. But you can't dodge mortar rounds," Butch explained.
"I would never want to go through what I did. But I'm not ashamed of anything I did," Butch said of his service. "When you get back you have to readjust. And it's not real easy sometimes. But anyway we do. I'm here. I'm still alive.”
Butch went into the insurance business, and retired after a long career as regional manager for Kilpatrick Life Insurance.
He’s also the son of a D-day veteran, who stormed the beaches of Normandy in World War II.
"I couldn't imagine him landing on Normandy. But he did," Butch remembers thinking as a youngster.
Butch says his dad would give him and his buddies pointers whenever they played Army as kids.