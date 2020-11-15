BENTON, La. -- Charles Evans had a job to do in World War II: help build a base for some specialized aircraft on an island in the south Pacific.
But first we had to take the island.
"They were fightin'!'" Charles remembers about his landing on Saipan.
In June of 1944, U.S. Army and Marines invaded the island. Charles was a surveyor with a unit from the Navy. They were there to build a base for seaplanes. Those flying boats were used to spot enemy ships and subs, and for air-sea rescue.
"The day after we got there, they killed or captured 24,000 Japanese," Charles further recalled of the battle.
While on the island, waiting for their building supplies to come in, Charles says he got bored.
So he armed himself and went along on a couple of patrols with some Marines.
"One time, we went over the hill, and Japanese were camped out down there. Five of them," Charles said.
When they didn't surrender, the gun battle was on.
"The other Marines killed 'em all. I didn't shoot anyone," Charles says.
Asked how he was feeling then about joining that patrol, Charles said with a smile, "Not too good. Wishing I was at home.”
Taking Saipan, and putting U.S. warplanes in striking distance of the Japanese mainland, would come at a steep cost. More then 3,400 American troops were killed.
Charles looks back on it from the wooden log home he built on three acres in the shade of pine trees near Benton.
"Glad to go. Glad to get it done with. Some us weren't so lucky. They didn't make it home. We were lucky," he says.
Charles came back home from the war to southern Arkansas to work in oil well construction, before moving to Benton. And later, he installed computer systems for business and industry around the country.