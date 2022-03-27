BENTON, La -- After ten years of active duty, Denis Heinz shifted to the Air Force reserve and was settling into a civilian job selling pharmaceuticals.
Then came the 9/11 attacks in 2001.
"When you saw that second strike, that's when you knew this wasn't an accident,” Heinz recalls of watching the second airliner hit the World Trade Center in New York City.
“The base called and said, 'Hey Denis, go home, get your bag come to base,'" he said.
The B-52 navigator would seen be off to Diego Garcia for his first combat deployment, targeting weapons on Taliban targets in Afghanistan.
“Halloween night was my first combat sortie,” he says. “We were actually very busy on that first deployment, striking a lot of targets.”
Targets almost always came in on the fly.
“Ground forces were calling up targets. And I was busy. We call it busy finger. I just typed in targets into the system," Denis said.
“I will admit we did high-five after weapons release. And especially after 911, you were happy to go to your job. Not that any one of us want to go to combat. But when duty calls, you're ready to go do your job,” he added.
After two deployments and 32 combat sorties over Afghanistan came another deployment over Iraq. And continued use of JDAMs – Joint Direct Attack Munitions -- turning old unguided bombs into precision guided ones with use of GPS.
“Which came in really handy when you're trying to hit the side of a mountain. You have to come in at the right angle or you'll miss your target," Denis explained. "You had a busy finger. You had to type in every coordinate -- the impact angle, everything you wanted, and verify that before you launch.”
Aside from war, Denis’ Air Force career allowed him to have fun missions -- flyovers at NFL and NASCAR events, which he says are actually good training.
“Sometimes in combat, you're given a very small window. 'We need your bombs in the dirt right here,'" he explained. "So you want to be over the stadium when they finish the anthem. And so that timing -- that's how we hone our skills and improve our abilities.”
Denis also held three important command positions.
"I had the had the opportunity to stand up one of the first reserved nuclear squadrons," he noted of his former post at the 343rd Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base.
He closed out his Air Force career with a welcome change, as Emergency Preparedness Liaison for Louisiana.
“And that whole role there was to provide comfort and aid," Denis said, while noting the change from most of his Air Force career.
"I had spent 28 of my 30-year career flying, ready to go, basically blow things up or be a deterrent," he said.
In that role emergency preparedness role, and during Hurricane Harvey in August of 2017, he helped evacuees from southeast Texas who were coming to Louisiana. One month later, as Hurricane Maria devastated St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Denis helped get utility services restored and other relief there.
After 30 years of active and reservist duty, Denis retired from the Air Force in 2019 as a colonel.
“I was very fortunate to get to do a lot of really interesting things,” he summed up.
Retired Col. Denis Heinz has a rich family history in the military, starting with a grandfather in World War II. His dad, brother and sister, and he were all commissioned as lieutenants. And one son is in the U.S. Navy Reserve while attending LSU medical school.