SHREVEPORT, La. -- David Norcross joined the Marines Reserve when he was still at Fair Park High School. A couple years later, after returning from summer drills in 1950, he and his unit were told not to unpack. They'd be headed to the Korean War.
David was a machine gunner. A powerful weapon on the front lines. But it didn't take long for David to learn there could be a heavy price to pay for carrying it.
"I had one of the straps on my helmet shot off. I had my canteen shot. I hadn't been there a day until that happened," David recalls from his frightening entry on the battlefield. "The M-30 machine gun was a prime target for anyone. Usually the gunner and assistant gunner didn't last long.
"We'd take all the tracers out of the belts of ammo so they couldn't see where you were firing from. So, when we needed to spot a target, we didn't give away the position of the gun."
That helped David make it through the fall. But then came the riskiest mission of all.
"Our orders on Thanksgiving Day of 1950, was to go as far as a railroad was good, up into Chosin Reservoir."
By then, China had joined the North Koreans in battle. More than 100,000 Chinese troops helped surround and outnumber David and our Marines in the brutal cold at Chosin.
"I had one bullet in this lower arm. I had shrapnel in my leg," David said of wounds.
But that wasn't all.
"I'm going out to pick up a guy that had been hit by mortar and we were on the way back when another mortar went off and got both of us. Just my feet and ankles, my leg," he said.
Not to mention frostbite on his hands and feet from the subzero weather. But David was among the survivors who made a fighting retreat, 70 miles back to a seaport.
More than a thousand Marines were killed in the 17-day battle. Thousands more were missing. David was lucky to be one of the thousands who were just wounded.
"Well, to be honest, I made it through thanks to my mother and dad's prayers, because there was too many close calls," he says.
David says he went to the VA to request disability benefits. But he says he never received any, because any records that were kept with his unit were lost.
"I guess we're still in a cave up there in North Korea now. You had no proof of what you were saying," he explained. "They turned me down so I just said, well, if they can live with it, I can live without it.
"So, I just put it behind me and thank the Lord God I was here. I have no complaints on my service. I've served my country. I did what I thought was right," David said.
There was also miscommunication with families of our troops. David says his parents got telegrams that he was missing in action, and later that he was killed in action. He says they were overjoyed to get his letter that he sent from Guam to let them know he was alive.
He says insurance through the phone company he was employed with for many years helped him get treatment for wounds from the war.