FOUKE, Ark. -- Derrick Lettau was gung ho to fight back against the terrorists who attacked on 9/11. But a blood clot that went to his neck had other ideas.
Ruled out of combat, Derrick tool a medical discharge from the Marines. But in civilian life, he found a way to honor veterans – including a fallen friend.
Derrick pulled his pickup into Fouke's Veterans Park on another hot afternoon recently, where he volunteers his time tending to the grounds.
“I take pride in this park. I take pride in all our veterans and just making sure that they stay in our memories,” Derrick says as he began raking tall grass clippings that had been mowed.
The city handles the mowing. Derrick handles the edging, trimming and whatever else needs done.
“We have bricks there with people's names on them that you can buy," Derrick explained of the walkways surrounding a monument to war veterans. "I don't want somebody to go to the park and see their son or daughter's name covered up with weeds or something.”
Mayor Terry Purvis praises Derrick's hard work.
“Having him on board is a Godsend to us to have a true patriot out here and in maintaining this park,” the mayor said.
Derrick does this, in part, in memory of a fallen buddy, Christian Williams.
“He was my best friend. Still my best friend," Derrick says of the fellow Marine whose framed picture he keeps in his den.
Buddies from high school in Florida, Derrick also served with Williams. But while Derrick missed the war because of a blood clot, Williams went over with their unit, and was killed in action in Iraq in 2006.
"And it was his third time going back in,” Derrick says of his brave friend.
"I used to go to Bushnell Cemetery (in Florida) on Memorial Day, and met his family at his grave," Derrick continued. "When I moved up here, of course , I couldn't do that. So I was trying to think of a way to honor him and all the other ones that served. So I thought maybe I could do a walk from my house to the Veterans Park. And I would carry an American flag and a Marine Corps flag that was signed by his platoon.”
Derrick has done just that in recent years. Before the pandemic, a couple of dozen people joined him on his 10-mile walk from his home on the edge of Texarkana, Arkansas, raising thousands of dollars for improvements at the park.
And on patriotic holidays, Derrick decorates the park with flags. All of it is his way of service, since the medical ailment took him out of combat.
“I was real mad because I trained this whole time and my buddies were going over there, and I was staying back. So it really bothered me that I wasn't able to do my job and be with my my unit when they went over there,” Derrick says.
But since Derrick had to stay behind while his Marines went to war from Camp Lejeune, there was a sweet twist of fate there at the base – the woman he would marry, who was a civilian worker.
“If I would’ve went overseas, I never would have met my wife and never had my two girls. So it's it's one of those blessings. The man upstairs knew it."
Derrick says he could’ve stayed in the Marines in a non-combat role, but that was not what he wanted. So he went into civilian life. He and his family moved to be near the family of his wife, Summer, who live in Fouke, five years ago.
Derrick is a supervisor at Cooper Tire.