SHREVEPORT, La. -- Dr. Joe Jones was deployed four times in the War on Terror as a reserve B-52 weapons systems officer out of Barksdale in missions over Afghanistan and Iraq. But one particular mission on April 10, 2003 stands out.
Shortly after takeoff from a base in England, the crew faced trouble.
"Her right aft gear wouldn't retract," Joe recalled.
A stuck landing gear meant a lot of things. Limited speed, more fuel burned, restriction on weapons the bomber could drop. But says there was something worse.
"It would also make us a very bright radar target," he said.
The Iraqis had stout anti-aircraft missile systems. But also on the ground, some US troops under attack. They desperately needed strikes from Joe and his B-52.
"They were in danger of being overrun or annihilated without air support," he said.
But Joe and his crew were soon also targeted.
"We were engaged actively by an SA-3 (missile) that left the rails and then exploded under our aircraft. We did not receive any damage from that," Joe said.
But more missiles came their way. The crew deployed chaff to throw them off, while they made contact with those friendlies on the ground.
"These kids were on the radio, sounded like our kid brothers. We were pretty nervous about their safety," Joe went on to describe.
"Crew made the decision we needed to reenter that the missile engagement zone, even with our gear hanging, even with a retaining weight load that we had," he said.
His eyes becoming teary, Joe added, "I was real proud of the words that were said on that airplane that night about service above self. We wanted to make sure they made it home."
Joe was credited with destroying five enemy tanks that threatened to wipe out the ground troops. Then he and the crew attacked the enemy missiles sites that fired on their B-52. For disregarding their own safety to save others, Joe and his crew received high decorations -- including the Distinguished Flying Cross.
"I never thought in a thousand years that I would be a recipient of this award," Joe said as he showed us the medal.
"You really appreciate the fact that you are allowed to answer the call to conflict, after training for so long to finally have the opportunity to employ your skills to do what you trained to do," he said of his combat experience.
Army General Tommy Franks, who ran the war against Iraq, thanked Joe and his crew. But their heroism also drew an order from top Air Force brass about flying a crippled bomber into combat.
"Superior leadership had been pretty directive about don't do that again. And we signed some documentation that we affirmed that we would not do that again," Joe said.
Flying four combat tours delayed Joe being able to start his residency on the way to becoming a doctor. He's now an internal medicine specialist with Willis Knighton, motivated by the care his parents received as they fought but ultimately lost battles with cancer in Florida.
"I'd seen so much in medicine so much that was done great. And some some things that may have been could have been better. And so that's what really kind of drove me to think you know, I can I can do this," Joe said.
When Joe left active duty Air Force, he was considering becoming a commercial airline pilot. But while helping a friend move a boat, he met its owner, Jim Elrod, then president of Willis Knighton Health System.
"And Mr. Elrod looked at me and said, 'Son, you really ought to consider a career in medicine. When you get through with that military career," Joe recalled.
Dr. Joe Jones would also go on to become commander of the 93rd Bomb Squadron, and attained the rank of colonel.