NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Earl Townsend’s entry to the Army during the Vietnam War sent a chill through his family in Marthaville. He was one of 8 brothers and sisters. And the family had already seen too much tragedy.
“I was the first one to make it to the 20th birthday,” Earl noted, as he turned pages of a scrapbook with pictures of him and his brothers.
Earl had lost an older brother, Frank, to cancer at 19, before he lost another brother, George, who was 19.
“I was in the backseat of the car that he was killed in,” Earl explained. “They didn't think I would make it from what I understand.”
But after a long hospital recovery, Earl would soon feel a sense of duty to serve his country. He enlisted in the Army.
Earl then came to picture taken with his parents as he left for Vietnam.
“And that's when my daddy told me that he felt like he was dropping me off at the morgue,” Earl recalled solemnly.
“I said you know what? I'm coming home," he added with resolve.
Earl's year long deployment to the war included the Vietnamese forces' Tet Offensive, starting in January, 1968.
“It really got hairy when you get those mortar attacks," Earl recalled. "The Vietnamese would get close enough to start raining those mortars down on you. You'd get off and hug the belly of that dozer."
Because Earl enlisted, he was not everyday infantry. He got to pick his specialty, which was construction engineers – building roads and radio communications sites for the troops. He suffered only a minor shrapnel wound during his war stint.
“I made it back all in one piece,” he said, thankfully.
Earl would sign up for the Louisiana State Police, working as a trooper, and later, a detective based out of Alexandria.
He says his own car crash trauma, and his bloody experience in Vietnam helped.
“It helped me deal with what a lot of the deaths and everything that went on there. It helped prepare me definitely,” Earl said. "I saw some rough stuff there (in Vietnam). I saw some rough stuff here at home. So life's been full of it.
"I thank the good Lord every day for the blessing of being able to survive. And I know a lot of men went through a lot more than I did and had more horrifying experiences than I had. But and I envy those for being able to survive and still hold their head up and walk down the street,” he added.
Earl served more than 26 years in the State Police until 1998. His construction background in the Army then led him to become the longtime Natchitoches Parish Public Works Director.