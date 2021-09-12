SHREVEPORT, La -- Everett Spells had been deployed forward in times of conflict before. Those were to Operation Desert Storm and the war in Kosovo in the 1990's.
But 20 years ago at this time, he felt this one was going to be different.
"Got up just in time to see the second airplane hit the building,” Spells recalls of watching the live, shocking television news coverage that showed a hijacked airliner hit the other World Trade Center tower in New York City.
"Your heart drops," Spells remembered of that moment when he – like all of us – knew that what we saw on September 11, 2001 was no accident.
"First thing you do is look at your phone because you know recalls are fixing to start,” Spells said of his anticipation of a counterattack by the U.S.
He reported later that day for his next shift as a B-52 crew chief at Barksdale Air Force Base. He says crews began prepping the big bombers, knowing there would be war.
"You're excited in a way, because now you know you're going to drop live bombs. As we call it warheads on foreheads," Spells said of his emotions. "You're focused on making sure my airplane is perfect for the pilots to go, and that your airplane will come back in one piece."
And there was extra motivation from the 9/11 attacks.
"This felt different because it happened on US soil. Like we got sucker punched from the back. They just killed a bunch of innocent people out there had no clue what was going on," Spells said. "Those images never go away,"
Spells would deploy to the island of Diego Garcia, as our B-52’s began to deliver our response to al Qaida and the Taliban.
"That first airplane launched out, and it comes back empty. That's when you're like, oh yeah, we're knocking some heads off now. We're getting some revenge," Spells said.
He says they worked 12-hour shifts, sometimes seven days a week, keeping the B-52's going in and out.
"Put the airplane on the ground, refill it, turn it around, get it back ready for next flight and loaded back up and ready for the next mission,” Spells described the routine.
But now, two decades later, Spells' heart sinks again while watching Afghanistan fall back into control of the Taliban.
"We helped as much as we can for 20 years. And to watch it fall that quick. That's a failure more on them, not on us," he said. "At some point you have to stop running, and stand up and fight."
Of his own service, Spells points to a plaque in his office that reads, "These things we do that others may live."
"That's not just a motto. I lived it," Spells says. "You do it because you love this country. You're doing it for a reason. You're helping somebody. Protecting your country, protecting your fellow man."
Everett also deployed in support of our second war with Iraq.
After 26 years in the Air Force, the retired senior master sergeant is training the next generation of jet aircraft mechanics as a civilian. He's been teaching for Southern University Shreveport at the downtown airport for the last six years.