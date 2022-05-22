Florence Brannon of Mt. Pleasant, Texas says everybody was getting drafted. So he just went ahead and volunteered to go into the Army, while the Korean War was already on in 1951.
While thumbing through an album, Florence look calm and cool in his Army uniform.
"Well, now after I got there I can't say I wasn't scared," he said with a laugh.
He then turned serious when talking about his first night in combat.
"It was at night. We were led up to the front in a foxhole. You could see the tanks and everything in front of you -- the enemy," Florence recalled. "Those guys that was already there, they was telling us about what was going on. That we fixin' to be having a fight. And it was raining. And that night it really tore loose.
"They hit the hill with those tanks, those bombs, artillery and everything. But the guy I went there with, he got killed. A friend that I met in there. He was on down further from where I was," Florence said solemnly.
Florence spent four months on the front line on that first deployment, and took only a minor wound.
"It wasn't much I just got a little fragment in my jaw. I'm very very blessed," he says.
Florence was later assigned to guarding prisoners. After leaving the Army briefly, he decided to come back, and chose to go to Airborne.
"And they also told us if we jump and the parachute doesn't open to bring it back and they'll give us another one," Florence joked.
After total of four years in the service, Florence was ready to come back home to Mt. Pleasant.
"I was gonna find the right type of lady and get married and settle down. So I finally met the preacher's daughter. And so we hit it off. We got married. And after we got married, we had five kids," Florence says.
He and Bettye were married 64 years until she passed away earlier this year. He wishes she was there for the military themed party for his 92nd birthday this month. He’s glad that Army combat service is part of his long life.
"There's not a better country than this country. And anyone should be proud to help tried to preserve this country," Florence says.
Florence spent 45 years at Everybody’s Furniture store in Mt. Pleasant, working in sales and delivery.