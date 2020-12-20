SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bruce Allen did not know J.C. Williams was a fellow veteran when they first met. But that bond helped form a meaningful friendship that's improved the lives of both those former servicemen from different generations.
"I appreciate the experiences that I got in the Navy," J.C., now 95, says of being drafted when he turned 18 in 1943.
"He's a father and a brother," Bruce, 70, describes J.C.
Bruce, who was from Oakland, California, enlisted in the Marines near the end of the Vietnam War.
They met four years ago at church in Shreveport. Bruce had just moved to town and wondered why J.C. would walk out before sundown at the evening service. J.C. explained to him that it was because of his failing eyesight. He couldn't drive at night.
"I said I'll come and pick you up," Bruce said he told his new friend. "That's when we found out we were both veterans."
And with that special bond, Bruce began giving rides to wherever J.C. needs to go. Not only church. There's the doctor's office. And there are veterans events, like that day in late September when Bruce and J.C. were both honored by the group Quilts of Valor.
"It means that the Lord sent me someone to give me the service that I need now," J.C. said of his friendship with Bruce.
"So far he has refused a price," J.C. added with a slight grin.
Bruce says befriending and helping J.C. goes back to the teamwork he learned in the Marines.
"It's not for us to ask the reason why, it's just for us to do or die," J.C. quoted the Marines motto. "When you give of yourself, that's what makes you gung ho."
Things were different for Bruce in his Marine Days. Back in World War II, J.C. was sent to a naval station in California to do kitchen and cleanup in what was the segregated Navy.
"To eat in the Navy, who was that beside me? A black man," J.C. recalled.
Bruce says of their friendship, "I can appreciate the wisdom I've gotten from him just knowing things that happened in history to this date, especially in the military, what he told me that he had to go through, and what I went through."
Both men went to college after their military stints and earned success. Bruce was an insurance adjuster and educator. J.C. was a longtime teacher in schools in our area.
J.C. also says he was also the first black store clerk in Shreveport, and the first black homeowner in the Spring Lake neighborhood about 50 years ago.