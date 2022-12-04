SHREVEPORT, La. -- You may know Ken Epperson as a longtime Caddo Parish Commissioner. He’s headed into his 25th year – the only one ever elected in two districts.
You may also know him as a tireless advocate for veterans.
But do you know why?
“My father was a World War Two, highly decorated veteran. He was a very, very strong willed independent man. Good leadership skills, and I always want to emulate him and follow in his footsteps,” Epperson began to explain.
So when Epperson graduated high school in 1965, as the Vietnam War ramped up, he volunteered for the Army.
“I just felt that it was my civic duty to become a part of the military,” he added.
He was prepared to hit the frontlines. But the Army had other plans after seeing Epperson’s aptitude test results.
The honor roll student was placed in the financial, accounting and personnel department, and sent to Germany, where he was promoted to sergeant.
It was a move that perhaps saved his life.
He says, “I'm thankful that I'm still here today. I got some remorse. I'm thankful for those that did go, and had to go and did not return and the ones that that went and returned. And that's why I do what I do.”
What Epperson does is make sure veterans get deserving recognition and service. He’s a founding member and chairman of the Veterans Celebration Committee, honoring veterans and putting on a Veterans Day parade.
He’s served on committees that established Veterans Memorial Park, and the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
He says his Army service was the catalyst to continuing to serve actively in the community as a civilian.
“Being put in charge of an organization where I was responsible for paying thousands of people their benefits," Epperson reflected.
“Just think -- an 18, 19, 20 year old kid from Winn Parish, Louisiana, coming from a segregated area. That gave me confidence that, hey, you can do whatever you want to do,” he added.
And at age 75, Epperson is not ready to slow down, doing all he can to lift up veterans and the military.
“I intend to try and carry that on as long as I possibly can along with the group of people. That are willing and able and that are sincere in carrying out these efforts,” he says.
"If you're going to be supportive of the veterans, you've got to be all the way. Not just during Memorial Day or Veterans Day or something like that when you're just looking for a sale on a used car or mattresses. You have to to be all the way because we deserve it," he added emphatically.
Epperson credits his success in the Army, and in civilian life, with encouragement from his parents to do well in school and stand out from the crowd.
That family legacy continues. Three of his sons, a son-in-law, two daughters-in-law, and two grandchildren have served in the military.