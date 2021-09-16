SHREVEPORT, La -- There are at least two plans on what to do with a closed school in Broadmoor. Arthur Circle Elementary shut down last year, along with two other schools in the Caddo Parish School District.
The school board member for the Broadmoor area, Christine Tharpe, proposes turning the campus into a truancy center.
She says Volunteers for Youth Justice would lease the building from the district, and sublease it to other social service agencies to help youth and families.
Broadmoor Neighborhood Association Vice President Bill Robertson says Tharpe explained it to him.
"They will accommodate parents whose children are truant. They'll have sessions with the kids where they counsel them on why they should be in school and how best to achieve their grades and how achieve their behavior norms," Robertson said.
But now there's a plan for a mixed use development by E & L Development. There would be 25 small single family homes along the perimeter, with a park space in the area of the current playground, and a commercial storage facility in the old school building.
Tharpe is against the development, saying the storage business is a poor fit for the neighborhood.
Robertson has his own idea he hopes the association supports. He wants to pass a resolution urging the school board to hire consultants to advise what to do with Arthur Circle, and other closed schools in the district. Timmons and Mooretown Elementary Schools also shut down last year.
"We think there are good land use architectural firms, landscape architect firms, planning firms that can advise the school board on the highest and best use of these properties," Robertson says.
First, VYJ will make a presentation on the truancy center proposal at the next Broadmoor Neighborhood Association meeting. That's Tuesday, September 21, at 6:30 p.m., at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 1915 Grover Place.
"I'm hoping that the neighborhood members come with an open mind so that the flow of information is unimpeded and people can hear, ask questions, and get the information that they want. And advise Ms. Tharpe and the school board on the best course," Robertson says.
The Caddo Parish School Board will eventually have the final say.