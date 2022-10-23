COUSHATTA, La. -- Operation Desert Storm came and went with Tom Jones remaining stateside as an instructor pilot, thinking he'd ever get the chance to prove himself in combat.
He would, since Saddam Hussein was left in power in Iraq.
Now a retired Air Force general, Jones remembers climbing into his F-16 for Operation Desert Fox in 1998 after Iraq violated U.N. resolutions on weapons inspections.
"There was 12 of us. We flew at night, pitch black," Gen. Jones recalls of his first sortie against enemy targets.
"We dropped radar assisted bombs from the F-16's. And when the Iraqis realized that we were there, they started opening it up with the triple A (anti-aircraft artillery) fire and the surface to air missiles. It was almost surreal where it was like a fireworks show.
"I actually had to remind myself that they were trying to kill me because of the light show and the spectacle of the triple A and the SAMs (surface to air missiles) being fired, and none of which thankfully came close to us," Jones added.
By this time, Jones was had been in the Air Force nearly 20 years, and was a lieutenant colonel, and squadron commander.
"So it was a very life changing event to go through combat at that senior rank and that senior responsibility for me," he says.
When the U.S. went back to war in Iraq in 2003, Jones was back again, this time as a wing commander, with lots of responsibility on the base. He saw a different side of war.
"An inbound Scud missile from Iraq into the vicinity of the base. And so seeing it from the ground side as all the alarms went off, and we got space warning, and warning from our higher headquarters, and I was in the command post, along with the staff supporting me, directing the base into alarm red, and to take cover, and put my own chemical gear on in anticipation of perhaps a chemical attack.
"It was a completely different experience being on the ground and being shot at versus being in the air and be shot," Jones recalled.
Near the end of his 32-year career, Jones was based in Germany as vice commander of U-S Air Forces in Europe and Africa, and went to Baghdad for some final business.
"I was the director of plans in 2010, as we orchestrated the withdrawal of American forces out of Iraq," he said.
Jones followed in his father's footsteps to the Air Force.
"Growing up in the home of the world's greatest fighter pilot. It was hard not to want to emulate your father," Jones said, looking over to his father seated on a couch.
"He knows who the best pilot is," his father, Lem Jones, joked.
Lem Jones flew 159 combat missions over Vietnam in an F-4. Tom is one of four sons Lem and his wife Margaret raised who long served our country.
"Between the four boys and Dad, we have over 120 years of service to the nation in uniform. So a pretty proud family legacy, definitely. All of us -- the four boys and Dad -- are unabashed patriots. We love the nation and found a home in the military," Gen. Jones said.
He continues to serve as a civilian, as an independent consultant for the Air Force.
After 27 moves, Jones is enjoying a "forever home" with his wife on Grand Bayou, near his parents in Coushatta.