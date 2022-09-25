CARTHAGE, Tx. -- George Wolf is thought to be the oldest living former Navy sailor to reach their highest enlisted rank -- Master Chief Petty Officer.
"I'm proud to serve the country. And I felt there was a need," George says, after recently turning 94 years old.
He enlisted in 1948 and was soon off for duty to occupied Japan after World War II. He spent much of his career was on aircraft carriers after training in aviation electronics.
"In the beginning I was strictly avionics repair of the aircraft. And as I advanced in rank I took over the entire aircraft," he explained.
George also had deployments to Korea and Vietnam during those wars over his almost 30-year career. He eventually was put in charge of an avionics shop.
“I didn't get rich. But I never never strived to do that anyway. Long as I got enough, that's enough for me.”
George retired from the Navy in 1977.
"It was a long haul,” he says.
It helped that George had his supportive wife -- his sweetheart from his hometown of Corpus Christi.
Margaret handled all the moves with George and the kids that came with life in the Navy.
"She promised me never to complain. She kept her promise. She was my rock," George says of his wife of 65 years.
George moved to Carthage six years ago from their home in Indiana because Margaret wanted to be buried near there next to her mother. George and Margaret spent most of their post-Navy life together in Uvalde, Texas where he ran a tractor business.