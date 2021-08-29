BOSSIER CITY, La -- Grant Rogers was in middle school when America was attacked on 9/11. By the time he got out of high school in West Monroe and joined the Army, we were in the thick of two brutal wars. He would serve in Iraq, as well as Afghanistan where he came literally face to face with some connected to the Taliban.
Before he was involved in interrogation of enemy combatants, and before he did intelligence gathering, there were battles.
“Wardak Province, Afghanistan 2011. We were in a firefight -- multiple firefights -- that day. It was a continuous firefight," Rogers recalls. "Had about 26 mortar rounds drop about 50 meters from me simultaneously.
"One guy at the time, he got shot in the face, he got shot, and the jaw actually went right through his right to his cheek. And he was medevaced," Rogers continued. "And other than that, we didn't we didn't take any casualties. And we gave it hell. And there's a lot of bad guys we took out that day.”
He was also on dangerous forward scout missions. Then came his work in intelligence. Including the risky and tricky work of convincing two Afghans connected to the Taliban to come to our side.
“I gave them some gave him some food and conversation and basically made them a deal. Let them know, hey, you can go over there and fight with them, and let it be what it will be, or you can sit here and stay with us.
“They probably wanted to live," Rogers said with a smile when asked why the terrorists would rather stay with the Americans.
But, he added, they may have wanted to "see what they could collect on us, which wasn't much.
“We definitely knew that there were enemies interacting with us day in and day out,“ Rogers continued about his risky duty.
Then there was chess play with captured enemy.
“Doing those interrogations allowed us to produce role intelligence to influence the battlefield to prevent my brothers and sisters from being killed, and gaining advantage on at the show on the field.”
Through it all, Rogers made it home from five tours of duty in his eight plus years of Army service, plus work as a civilian contractor.
“Fortunate to have all my legs and fingers and arms and eyes. So no wounds. No physical wounds. Thank God," Rogers said. "But definitely, definitely internal wounds are definitely there.”
Rogers says he gets counseling. He’s also an officer with a Bossier VFW post, where he connects with fellow veterans.
"I think it's a beautiful thing to wake up each and every day and have an opportunity to connect with other humans because you never know who you're talking to," he says of his fellow combat veterans.
Meantime, as we watch America’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan, and see all the sacrifice to create freedom in a foreign land coming unraveled, Rogers says, “I believe that we have got to come together as one as one nation. Because the Taliban have their ways, they're not going to change their ways.
“We, humans, veterans, warfighters are coming home. And we have to meet humans where they're at, start to love on one another.”
Rogers wants America to take the energy it put into the war on terror into helping our veterans who have and are returning, and prevent suicide.