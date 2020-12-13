SHREVEPORT, La. -- Frostbite. That'll hurt. Could even cost you a hand or a foot.
But for Gus Marcotte, it may have been a bit of good luck during the Korean War.
"I'm there freezin' my fanny off," Gus said, pointing to a photo of him with his unit during the war.
Gus went there as a fresh faced 18 year old from New Orleans. He was activated in the Marine reserves, carrying ammo for a machine gunner. But 70 years ago at about this time, he had reason for hope.
"Gen. MacArthur said troops would be home by Christmas," Gus recalls.
But the Chinese had other ideas. Estimates say 150,000 Chinese troops stormed across the border into Korea, joining the battle against the US. Gus' outfit was guarding an air field at Chosin Reservoir.
"They overran our company," Gus says. "After two nights in a foxhole, I got up the next morning and couldn't walk and I couldn't feel anything."
Gus had frostbite on both hands and feet in the sub-zero temperatures. He was flown out and put on a hospital ship.
"When I look around see what happened to other people, I feel fortunate that's all that happened to me. Some of them I knew didn't come out," Gus solemnly said.
Estimates say 6,000 Americans were killed or are missing from the Battle at Chosin. The survivors had to fight their way out on a 75-mile trek down the mountains to evacuate to safety at a seaport. Another 7,000 died in the killer cold, with wind chills down to a hundred below zero.
"Well, good Lord was with me, that's all," Gus says.
After recuperating, Gus rejoined the troops who made it down to the port, and was sent back into battle as part of a mortar group.
He still feels that frostbite in his hands and his feet. But 70 years later, he's still able to fire at the flag on the golf course.
"The challenge. It's a humbling game. I like the camaraderie with the friends," Gus says about his love of golf,
He's enjoyed lots of days in the sun, after those chilling days fighting for freedom in Korea in 1950.
"Glad I did it. But I'm glad I'm here now," he says.
Gus came home and got lots of schooling, including a law degree. He had a long career practicing estate and gift tax law. He was honored last year after 60 years straight in the legal profession, almost all in Shreveport.