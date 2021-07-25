GREENWOOD, La -- He’s not the chaplain. But that’s how Harold Woodard is regarded by his old unit from the Vietnam War. He’s taken on a sacred duty that happens every year at their reunions.
“These pictures represent the all the men we lost from the 34th Engineers in the Vietnam War,” Harold said of the collection of small framed portraits or snapshots.
He has the pictures of 23 young men. Many not yet 20 years old.
"The way I look at it, every one of these men gave their life for their country. They're all heroes," Harold said.
He brings the photos out every year for a memorial service at reunions for his old combat engineering unit of road builders.
"We're trying to keep their memory alive," he said.
Thanks to a veteran Harold reunited with one year, he has pictures of his own brush with death. They show his bulldozer destroyed. The enemy had hidden a mine on the road. It was not found by sweepers in his unit.
"The weight of the bulldozer set off the mine. It destroyed the trailer and the dozer. But we remain managed to get to get through all that," Harold explained, adding that he was riding in a truck that was pulling his dozer.
"It was was one of the closest (calls) I had. We dealt with explosives all the time, mines, booby traps. That was part of our part of our game," he said.
Harold's unit was assigned a 30-mile stretch of road to keep open as a main supply route. So they were targets of the enemy. They were always ready for battle.
“We did we pull guard duty at night around the compound. We were shot at on the bunkers. We were targets of sniper fire out on the road working," Harold said.
"One time, the 1st Infantry pushed a group of VC (Viet Cong) over on top of us. We were working on the road. And they were they were pushing the the enemy towards us, not knowing that we were there. And they come in and told our people who we need to get ready because they were on our way. But they made a turn on when a different direction," Harold remembers.
"We never went out of the compound without a rifle, flak jacket and helmet," he added.
After the war and three years in the Army, Gary returned to the Bakersfield, California area where he was raised, and began a law enforcement career. In 1986, he returned to Caddo Parish, where he was born, and worked many years with the sheriff’s office. He drew on his combat experience.
"I was a training officer with the sheriff's office. And it has helped me try to instill some officer safety aspects into some of the guys has never done anything like combat," Harold explained.
“I felt the call and I'm proud of my law enforcement service. I'm proud of my military service. I wouldn't take anything for it,” he said.
Harold currently works with the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office as the commercial vehicle enforcement officer.
He's the son of a World War II veteran who earned two Silver Star medals at the battle at Guadalcanal. Harold says his father's combat there inspired a novel and a movie by the same name, "The Thin Red Line."