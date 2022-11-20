SHREVEPORT, La. -- Angie Noelani was a teenager when she left with her mom from here to Lake Charles, looking for a new life. And thanks to her mother spotting a feature in the newspaper about a young lady from Lake Charles who joined the Navy, Angie found her future.
“Mother thought that was a great idea and said to me, 'Angie, why don't you join the Navy? And I said, 'Why don't I?'” she recalled.
And though she’d never done any photography, that’s what that aptitude test led the Navy to assign her to.
"The only thing I could think of was, I have a little bit of an artistic bent to me," she explained.
It was 1968. Angie would learn on the big, old Speed Graphic press camera, before advancing to 35 millimeter. And the Naval station she was assigned to was Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
She got a bird’s eye view of the historic base, along with the beauty of the islands beyond it, often by helicopter.
“Photographers have to go up in aircraft, and shoot pictures down on the ground for various reasons. We took pictures of such common things. Up in the mountains, like little clearings that could possibly be used for landing spots for helicopters,” she said.
She would also take official photographs of top Naval officers, often at the USS Arizona Memorial, where more than 1,102 sailors are entombed on the sunken battleship. That was after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which launched America into World War II.
“The first time I went out on the Arizona Memorial and walked to that back where their names are all chiseled into this wall in the Arizona Memorial. When I just looked up and saw that, I got tears in my eyes. And and every time I went on the Arizona Memorial, I felt the same way. I get a little choked up talking about it right now," Angie said.
She remained in Hawaii after taking a discharge from the Navy, and joined the Coast Guard Reserve there. She completed 20 years service.
Though she eventually came back to the US mainland, she wanted to make Hawaii a permanent part of her life, by changing her last name to Noelani.
“And it means heavenly mist. And I just loved that,” she smiled.
Her Navy career also afforded Angie the chance to complete college through the GI bill. She highly recommends the military for any young person in search of direction.