BOSSIER CITY, La -- A B-52 bomber passes over ChristFit gym in Bossier City as founder Billy Weatherall raises the American flag for the day.
Weatherall, an Army veteran, takes notice as he tends to the flag nearly every day.
“The flag means more to me than a lot of people,” Weatherall said. “I served with a lot of great men who died for this flag. We say that freedom isn't free. It's cost men that I love, their blood.”
Weatherall joined the Army in 2000 having no idea what lay ahead. Many of his relatives had served in the military. He says it was in his blood.
“We have a rich family heritage, and I made up my mind as a little boy that I wanted to serve," he said.
Weatherall attended basic training at Fort Benning, Ga., where he completed training as an infantry soldier. After basic he was assigned to the 10th Mountain Group at Fort Drum, New York. A
nd then the events of Sept. 11, 2001 happened and his world changed. He was 19.
His unit deployed to Afghanistan in December 2001. He fought in the now infamous Operation Anaconda, pursuing Osama bin Laden while battling Al Qaida fighters.
“We were up against some really high numbers, and it was Al Qaeda or Taliban training grounds,” Weatherall said. “And they say just go in there's no rules of engagement. If it's not wearing an American flag, then it's an enemy.”
The battle took place in the Shahi-Kot Valley in the steep Arma Mountains and saw fierce fighting. By U.S. estimates, more than 500 enemy fighters were killed. The U.S. lost eight soldiers.
“I was so young. And it just puts a lot of things into perspective,” Weatherall recalled. “I didn't know how to handle it when I was young. Who does know how to handle war? And that's one of the huge reasons I look back now and because of those events it ultimately led to my salvation in Jesus.”
Weatherall completed a total of three deployments with others to Africa and Iraq.
“I look back and I have absolutely no regrets,” Weatherall said. "The only regret I have is I wish I would have known the Lord a lot sooner in life. But it has definitely made me the man I am today. I got to serve with some of the greatest men I've ever met.”
Weatherall left active duty in 2006, but it wasn't long before Uncle Sam came calling again. A drill sergeant showed up at his door.
“You have way too much experience to be here doing nothing. Will you please consider getting back in and being a drill sergeant?" Weatherall recalled the conversation.
He did a 10-year stint as a drill sergeant, teaching young recruits at places like Fort Sill and Fort Jackson. He also looks back on that time fondly.
His drill instructor hat hangs in his Bossier City office. He showed it off during an interview with KTBS, pointing to the hat’s blue trim.
“The blue stands for infantry, which is what the Lord loves, he made the sky blue because he loves the infantry,” Weatherall said.
He and his wife Julie now run ChristFit Gym in Bossier City. He said his Army service prepared him for just about anything life could throw his way.
“Some of the hardest days I experience were at Operation Anaconda,” Weatherall said. “And I look back and nothing that I've ever experienced or been through has come close to that. And I just always remember, I could be back there.”