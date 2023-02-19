GRAND CANE, La. -- David Fields of Grand Cane claims he didn’t join the Army for noble reasons. He just wanted some money for college.
More than 25 years of service and two combat deployments later, it's clear his service was noble.
Fields joined the Louisiana Army National guard in 1997 before 9/11. He remembers that fateful day. He says he was in uniform with other soldiers walking around his college campus.
Cars were honking at them. He didn't know why. When he got home, he turned on the news and understood.
“I said man, something big happened. And so lots of times you don't realize those are the times that you point your life towards because you realize something is going to be different from now on," Fields said.
He deployed twice to Iraq.
“Well, we deployed in 2004 to ‘05, and I was in Baghdad the whole time, which is interesting because I was there for the first free elections,” Fields said.
He was the IT director for his Louisiana National Guard unit in Baghdad. He deployed again to Iraq in 2010. This time to Camp Adder in the southern part of the country.
“We kind of did combat escort for all the logistical convoys, so I'd figure out where everything moved,” Fields said.
Fields started his military career as a traditional guardsman, part time for seven years. He completed basic training at Fort Jackson, earning his Airborne wings at Fort Benning, Ga.
Fields then began working full time for the Louisiana Guard, doing that for 18 years. He was a readiness NCO. His service also took him to Germany and Japan.
But tragedy struck two years ago when Fields was riding his bike near his Grand Cane home and was struck by a care. What followed was a long road to recovery. Many of his injuries remain.
“If there's something I can't do, or somebody says I can't do it, I'm going to figure out a different way to do it,” Fields said. “So, I don't let my limitations keep me from doing something. I might do it a different way, but I'm going to do it.”
Fields retired in December, having reached the rank of master sergeant. He says his Army training prepared him for difficult challenges, like his recovery.
“Situations that were the worst were like ... man, why did I have to do that? Those are the situations when you look back and you're like … that gave me so much more ... and yet those are the life lessons or the ones I remember the most,” Fields said.
Fields is being honored by the national Veterans of Foreign Wars Still Serving Campaign. At the time of his injury, Fields was the state VFW chaplain. He continues in his role as chaplain and uses his experience of recovery to serve and inspire others.