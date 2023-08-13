It has been a long hot summer, surely Vietnam Vets are reminded of what it was like in that country. A story of a former Marine sniper who had to take lives. Of course, it was his job, but it's remembered because of the lives he saved, including American Prisoners of War.
"This is the knife I used to kill them. They told me when I got out I was going to Vietnam," said Hometown Patriot Edwin Christian.
He was the best of the best a graduate of the naval academy and became a Marine because he could shoot.
"The highest score is 250, I scored 250 consistently," Christian said.
He became a sniper a very dangerous job in a very dangerous place.
"At night you go to sleep with a K-bar because you might have a South Vietnamese guy slit your throat," said Christian.
Christian had more than 60 confirmed kills. But the mission he will never forget was a trip back through the jungle and an encounter with a POW camp.
"I climbed the fence with K-bar and got the leaders then my spotter killed the guards and we brought the boys home," Christan explained.
It was not that easy; a 30-mile trip evading the enemy just outside the U.S. base at Da Nang and freedom.
Christian recalls, "It killed him and caught me, I have injuries, it ripped my shoulder, injuries on my head.
He was injured so badly they thought he was dead.
"They said I was not breathing they thought I was dead, they were going to move me and suddenly I woke up. ... It was so peaceful and bright I thought I was looking into the face of God. The next thing I know I'm screaming and full of pain," shared Christian. "I can't explain it I just know he was not finished with me and he sent me back."
With the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for valor, Christian still has nightmares and memories of those he left behind.
"I did the best I could do but I'm not sure I'm real happy about it because I remember all the deaths, it still bothers me that we were just kids," said Christian.