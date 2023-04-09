MARTHAVILLE, La. – Don Winn decided to join the Marines in 1955 while playing basketball for then Memphis State University.
“Memphis was a wonderful place back in the 1950s,” Winn remembered. “Elvis was going strong back about that time. It was a good music place. it was a good time in Memphis back in the '50s.”
Winn remembers meeting Elvis on campus.
“He came out to campus for a program one day and when they were leaving, we got to shake hands with him and say a few words with him,” Winn said.
While Winn enjoyed his time in Memphis and playing college basketball, he was looking to the future. Before getting drafted, he decided to join the Marine Corps. He was sent to Quantico, Virginia.
“Quantico was like Louisiana weather. It was hot and muggy during that time,” Winn said.
After more than six months at Quantico, he was sent to Marine base, 29 Palms California. Winn says California was nothing like Louisiana.
“That was a big adjustment. I’m used to a lot of trees around here, when I got there nothing but sand,” Winn said.
Winn was commissioned an officer and was a platoon leader in an artillery unit in charge of a 155 Howitzer.
“I enjoyed that. When we’d go out, you’d go out in the desert and out there you could pick out your target and you could see your target, you could see how close you were coming to it or how far you were missing it,” Winn said.
He never meant to be intimidating, but with a loud, deep voice, and a 6-foot, 3-inch frame, some people could find him to be.
Winn says his Marine training would serve him during the rest of his life as a coach … and school administrator.
“I like the training that they give you and what they expect out of you,” Winn said. “I think a lot of people need that today than ever before. But I was just always proud to be a Marine.”
Winn completed his commitment to the Marines by the late 1950s. By then he was married with two children.
He got a job as the basketball coach at Marthaville High School in Natchitoches Parish. He eventually became the principal of the school before retiring.
Winn is now 90 years old and just five years ago, at the age of 85, playing on a senior basketball team, won a national championship.