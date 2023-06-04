SHREVEPORT, La – This week’s Hometown Patriot is being honored posthumously. Gary L. Collins of Magnolia, Texas was killed in Iraq in 2003. He was 32. His widow and high school sweetheart, Kassie Collins, remembers husband as a man who wanted to serve in the military from the time he was a teenager.
“He didn't tell anybody that he joined the Army,” Collins said. “He just went and did it. That's how bad he wanted to serve his country.”
Gary Collins was an infantry soldier and a graduate of both Ranger and Airborne schools. He was assigned to the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas. His job was leading a crew of dismounts out the back of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle. He deployed to Fallujah, Iraq in September of 2003. On November 8 of that year, Sergeant Collins' Bradley was hit by a massive IED. His wife saw it on TV, not knowing what she was looking at, at the time. Also killed in the blast, Gary's best friend Sgt. Mark Vasquez and Sgt. Ryan Young.
“It burned my husband’s Bradley just down to the ground, to a molten pile of metal,” Collins said.
Kassie Collins was in Las Vegas at the time with some other Army wives when she learned the news. She saw the two soldiers in dress blues walking down a hallway toward her. She said the soldiers wanted to give them a message but wanted to do it in a hotel room.
“And I said, ‘tell me right now what you have to tell me.’ and they snapped to attention and said, ‘on behalf of the US Army we regret to inform you that your husband has been killed in the line of duty.’ From that moment forward, our lives changed,” Collins said.
She was now left to raise their two daughters alone. The girls were 6 and 8 at the time.
“It was awful. It was horrible,” Collins remembered. “It's been almost 20 years for me. I've never remarried. I don't think I can. Nobody could ever measure up to my Gary.”
She wears his name on her wrist.
“My husband sacrificed everything he had from the age of 18 to do for his country,” Collins said.
She now echoes what most of us in the ArkLaTex know and appreciate, that our freedom is not free.
“It's not free. There are people like me all over the place,” she said.
Despite the passage of two decades, Kassie still struggles with her husband's loss. She remains on a mission to make sure Gay Collins’ name and ultimate sacrifice is remembered.
“The further we go away from 9/11 and the whole war in Iraq, I feel like his memory fades, and I don't want his memory to fade because he was a wonderful man and a fantastic soldier,” Collins said.
It's a legacy she is eager to share with others, while keeping her part of the man in her heart.
“No matter where I am, he's going to be with me always.”
Gary Collins was posthumously promoted to first sergeant. He is buried at Arlington National Cemetery. He also completed a deployment to Bosnia and duty assignments in both Germany and Korea. He was killed after serving 13 years in the Army. Kassie Collins says her husband would have served 30 if he could have.
