BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE -- Staff Sgt. Naomi DuBose was driving along Arthur Teague Parkway in early 2022 when she noticed something disturbing -- a car pulled over on the should, dripping fire from beneath the engine.
She saw that an older man inside the car didn’t seem to understand the urgency.
“He was on the phone with his insurance company because his car was smoking,” DuBose said. “And I was like sir, 'I don't know if you know, but your car is actually on fire. We should probably get you away from that.'”
Geoffrey Schmitt of Princeton confirmed that, saying that the car was starting to smoke. So, he pulled over just north of the Jimmie Davis Bridge.
“It seemed like seconds later and the young lady pulled over in front of me hopped out of her car. She was in her fatigues,” Schmitt said.
DuBose then helped Schmitt out of the car and guided him a safe distance away. She started directing traffic as two other men stopped with fire extinguishers and tried unsuccessfully to put out the fire.
The Bossier City Fire Department showed up and put out the fire. But by then, Schmitt’s car was totaled.
"She was very professional,” Schmitt said. “I was very impressed.”
For DuBose, it's more than just professionalism. There is a deeper story here. Her dad died in a trucking accident four years ago. Despite the tragedy, she was grateful for those who at least tried to help.
“There were people that pulled over to help him. And even though he passed away, they still made the effort to help him. So, it's kind of on my heart, and I've always wanted to pay that forward. And I think I was at least able to try to do that.”
Schmitt agrees that she did that and says he is grateful she stopped.
“I don't know when she left, and I never got her name,” Schmitt said. “I never got a chance to thank her. So, thank you very much. And good luck. God's blessing on the rest of your career.”
DuBose was honored recently by Bossier City council members for jumping into action. She'll soon be leaving Barksdale AFB.
Her next assignment takes her to Colorado Springs. DuBose is a native of Utah. She said she and her husband enjoyed their time here in the ArkLaTex.