SPRINGHILL, La. -- If you are over the age of 30 you know where you were on Sept. 11, 2001, but there is a couple in Springhill, Nancy and Terry Judd, who have that day seared in their memories
It happens every year just as the air cools and the sky turns blue in early September, the Judd's get out the pictures and the memories come flooding back.
"When the plane hit the Pentagon that is where I thought I was. It sounded just like the bombs I use to hear in Vietnam," Terry Judd said.
Terry spent a year in Vietnam, 23 years in the Air Force, 11 years at the Pentagon
"I feel down on the floor thinking that had to be a bomb," Terry said. "We heard the crash we looked out the windows and I could see the black smoke."
Nancy and Terry we just of 20,000 people working in the Pentagon that day. Neither knew where the other was but Terry had a hunch.
"I knew she would be at the child care center taking care of the babies," Terry said.
"That was my heart. I loved the kids I loved the teachers," Nancy said.
There's a frantic call to their son who runs over 3 miles to find them
"I saw my son running with his tie flying in the air he hugged me. My son walked up and said, 'Dad I found you.' I said, 'I'm here but where is your mother?' He said, 'I found her, too,'" Terry said.
In the hours and day that followed, Terry and Nancy witnessed things they can never un see.
"It was a conference room. They were having a meeting and there was nothing in that room left except shoes on the floor," Nancy said.
"When he finally got to a place where they could help him on a stretcher, a lady came over and said, 'Let's pray.' They took him to another place and that lady showed up again and said, 'Let's pray,' again. There are a lot of Godly things I take away from that day," Terry said.
"My days were long, 5 a.m. till 10 at night I would get in the car at night and cry all the way home. I would get in the car in the morning and cry all the way to the Pentagon. But when I got that car parked I never shed another tear that day," Nancy said.
After 9/11 Nancy worked 68 days in a row. It was at the request of the Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld and President Bush. They wanted to send a message to the terrorist: You may be able to knock America down, but you cannot keep her down, she will, as she did, get right back up and stand tall and free.