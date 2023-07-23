SHREVEPORT, La. – Billy Payton didn’t wait to be drafted for the Vietnam War. Watching television news clips as a teenager in the mid-1960s, Payton decided he wanted to experience combat and protect the South Vietnamese from the spread of communism.
“I was at the house, sitting down looking at the news on the TV,” Payton said. “And they were showing about Vietnam and why they were over there fighting for the cause of the South Vietnamese, trying to liberate them from the North Vietnamese. So, I wanted to be a part of that action.”
He joined the Marines in 1967 and was sent to Camp Pendleton in California for basic training.
“They got a mountain up there called Ole Smoky. Oh brother, that’s a mountain,” Payton said. “We trained with the M-14 and a full pack, 60 pounds, full canteens on your side. That was a trip, man.”
Payton said he loved all aspects of becoming a marine.
“It's the discipline. You have to have the determination to complete and do your job. Oh man, I love it. I never loved anything like that, being so disciplined in my life,” Payton said.
Payton arrived in Vietnam in early 1968 and was assigned to a base camp near Da Nang
“The first thing we did, we went on a road sweep. People (the enemy) put mines so the vehicles can’t go down. They train us not to go under a shade tree. One guy went right up and got under and sat on a mine," Payton said.
He still has a vivid memory of that tragic moment.
“I felt sorry for him man because the last word out of his mouth, he said, 'Oh God.'”
Payton and his platoon experienced ambushes and even suicide bombers who would attack their base camp.
“They got bombs wrapped around their bodies,” Payton said. “And they attacked our little spot, and we held them off. They didn't have a chance to get into our perimeter. but we held them off.”
Life in Vietnam as a Marine could be terrifying. But combat taught him a valuable lesson about managing his fear.
“Scary, always scary. But don't be too scared. Just be knowledgeable scared, you know, to keep you going so you can stay alive,” Payton said.
Part of overcoming his fear was his faith. Payton says he carried a New Testament wrapped in plastic everywhere he went in Vietnam.
“It gave me a little bit of strength and a little bit of hope,” Payton said.
There was one particular piece of scripture that carried him through, the Psalm 23.
“I learned that. I read it over and over again. Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for God is with me,” Payton said.
Payton served 13 months in Vietnam, two years active duty as a Marine and four more years in the reserves. His patriotism remains to this day.
Each morning before work, he salutes the flag that flies outside his Lakeside home. He does the same thing when he returns home from work.
“The flag means so much to me because that's my independence,” Payton said. “It shows me strength. When we were going through boot camp, we’d run with that flag. We fight with that flag. You do what it takes to honor that flag.”
