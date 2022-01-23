SHREVEPORT, La -- Rodney Young spent two decades in the military, then almost two more decades with police in a large U.S. city. He brought all of those experiences with him to his current job in Shreveport.
"It's not your inner city policing, and it's not the Marine Corps," Rodney says of his job as a shift supervisor for the police at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.
"It's a great opportunity for people that that want to give of themselves and serve," he added.
Rodney may need to calm down a veteran who's upset or confused about his medical care. Or maybe it's a veteran who just needs some help.
"I get an opportunity to wear eight hats, like cops like to day. I can be this preacher, teacher, guidance counselor and say, 'Brother, I understand,'
"I saw it as an opportunity to take what I've learned in 20 some years of active duty service in the Air Force and in the Marine Corps, and take what I've learned on 20 some years of active service as a cop and detective on the streets, and applied it to the people who gave it all, here.
That work as a cop and detective on the mean streets of Milwaukee.
"Wow, that was a battlefield man," Rodney recalls.
While working to solve homicides and other violent crimes, Rodney also faced a traumatic emergency rescue scene in June of 2014. It involved a fiery two-car crash involving a drunk driver. Rodney was alerted on his police radio.
"So I drove down. As I got closer, I could see it was just flames was 35 feet in the air. I went to the vehicle. Man, I didn't even think I just reacted.
Cell phone video of the drama showed Rodney's daring rescue attempt.
"I kicked the back window out and I reached across the seat and and I grabbed the young man."
But the flames and heat were too much. The young, innocent victim, Julian Hicks, who was bound for college, died.
"But the only saving grace that came out of that troublesome situation was what his mother told me. She wanted to meet me. And she said to me, 'Well, at least my son didn't die alone.'
"And I just -- tears all over the place man," Rodney said, as tears welled in his eyes all over again. "I just felt that I'd done something right."
Before his police career began, Rodney spent four years at Barksdale Air Force Base, working security of the warplane weapons stockpile. Then came 16 years in the Marines. He says being a drill instructor at Parris Island, South Carolina was his greatest experience.
"To help create great leadership in the Marine Corps. To be a part of the initial part where they come in, and they're basically trying to become a Marine. And it is not going to be easy task," Rodney described as the reason for his pride.
"I chose to come into the military for the right reasons. And that reason was basically just to sacrifice to give myself to challenge myself to be a better person," he continued.
Rodney says his police work at the VA is a way to give back to the veterans who came before him.