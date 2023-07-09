TEXARKANA, Texas -- Hayden Coe served as a Marine in one of the most brutal and bloody battles of the Korean War. It was called the Battle of the Punchbowl. Coe served in that battle alongside a future Medal of Honor recipient.
Coe is a soft-spoken, humble man of few words.
“I went through combat training at Camp Pendleton,” Coe recalled.
He joined the Marines in 1950 shortly after graduating from Arkansas High School in Texarkana, Arkansas.
“It was tough,” Coe said with a chuckle.
It wasn't long after basic training that Coe found himself in Korea in the middle of war, assigned to the First Marine Division.
“There was a lot of fighting going on there and we got up there on (Hill) 749 and I was young everything,” Coe said. “But I got hit twice. I got shot in the leg the first time.”
Hill 749 is where the fighting took place during the Battle of the Punchbowl. Coe was shot in the leg during his service. He recovered from the gunshot wound and returned to the fight but was wounded again.
“The next time I got blasted pretty heavy there,” Coe said.
So badly that some of his fellow soldiers thought he was dead, until he started to move.
“All I remember at the time is that it hit me so hard. I got a lot of shrapnel in me. That kind of ended my time in Korea,” Coe said.
He would spend nearly a year in the hospital, his body riddled with shrapnel.
“Head, neck, arm. I didn't get hit on this arm, I fell on it, but both legs have shrapnel in them. They still do,” Coe said.
Sixty-nine Americans were killed that during that battle, including Joseph Vittori who would posthumously be awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor.
Coe went through basic training with Vittori. Coe and Vittori trained together and were in the same company.
“He was a very likable guy in training. Everybody like Joe,” Coe said. “Outstanding personality, everyone's friend, just a real nice fella.”
Coe has spent nearly all of his adult life as a disabled veteran and yet loves his country to the point where he says he'd live it all again.
For his service Coe was awarded two Purple Hearts, the Bronze Star, and the Korean Service Medal, among other awards and commendations.
-----
