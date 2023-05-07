BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – For the first time, KTBS-3 News is shining the Hometown Patriot spotlight not on a person, but on a thing. That thing is more than deserving, the B-52 Stratofortress.
The Barksdale-based aircraft that we’ve watched overhead here in Shreveport-Bossier City for decades has flown missions all over the world. It fired the first shots of the Gulf War, and incredibly, it’s served in the U.S. arsenal for nearly 70 years.
“Well, it’s over 60 years old. So, you got to say something for the old guy there,” said Steve Hess.
Hess is a former weapons systems officer and navigator aboard the B-52 who now works in the Pentagon as a civilian strategic planner for the Air Force. His responsibilities include the future of the B-52.
“I think it was built at a time when longevity, strength, integrity of the airframe were requirements” said Hess. “I think Boeing did a really good job meeting the requirements from the Air Force back in the early '50s”
It’s the "H" model that we see flying overhead these days. And despite more than six decades in the air, Hess predicts the B-52 has many good years left.
“If everything goes right, and the engineering that’s currently in place with that airplane stays intact, and we fly it about the same rate that we are flying it now, this airplane will last to the mid-60s,” Hess said.
That would mean more than 100 years of service in the U.S. arsenal, unprecedented for a military aircraft.
There are many impressive accomplishments by the B-52. It’s flown around the world without landing, something it’s accomplished several times. It set Guinness world records. And there’s the Secret Squirrel mission that fired the first shots of the Gulf War.
Hess was part of that mission. He and his fellow Squirrels were honored at December’s Independence Bowl in Shreveport.
“There’s some clandestine flights that happened over the years,” Hess said. “There’s a whole bunch of stuff that’s secret we can’t even begin to tell you we’ve done. It’s a great airplane; it’s a crowd pleaser.”
Hess said another reason the B-52 has lasted so long is because the airframe is easily modified.
“The biggest things that have changed are the radio communication, flow of data that we’ve been able to get because of computerization, that has changed. The mechanics of the mission have changed, but the mechanics of flying the airplane really have not,” Hess said.
Modifications are underway for further upgrades which include new Rolls Royce engines, new radar, and new radios. the new engines will begin testing in 2026 or 2027.
“We’re going to get 25-, 30-, 30-some odd percent more efficiency on the engines, quieter, less smoke, more fuel efficient,” Hess said.
That will also mean a new electrical system, new pneumatic system, and new hydraulics for the aircraft.
The Air Force is moving forward with newer technology. The B-21 is on the horizon. But Hess says the newer, stealthier bomber still can’t do what the B-52 does.
“You need a truck, and that’s what the B-52 is,“ Hess said. “It’s a big ole Ford F-150 that can carry a lot of stuff.”
The Stratofortress can haul nearly 70,000 pounds of weapons all over the world.
“You don’t need to have a high-end stealth platform for everything,” Hess said. “You need something that can carry a whole lot of stuff really efficiently and at a lower price point.”
And because of that you will continue to hear the roar of the B-52 from nearly every store parking lot in Bossier City for some time to come.
“I think for everyone who lives around Bossier City, your grandkids will be seeing B-52s flying,” Hess said.
