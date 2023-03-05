BOSSIER CITY, La. -- It's one of the most significant missions in modern U.S. military history. It's known as Secret Squirrel.
On Jan. 16, 1991, seven B-52 bombers took off from Barksdale Air Force Base, traveled halfway around the world, and delivered Cruise Missiles into Iraq, the first blows of the Gulf War. Hometown Patriot, Warren Ward, a native of Ashdown, Ark., and one of the pilots from that operation.
Ward remembers being called into a mission brief with then General Buck Schuler. Ward was the pilot of the No. 3 aircraft. He recalled the General Schuler’s sendoff: “Gentlemen, this mission has the significance of the Doolittle raid in 1942. Godspeed."
Ward says he and fellow pilots and crewmembers were pumped.
Those B-52 bombers loaded with cruise missiles left Barksdale and flew across the country, across the Atlantic Ocean, and approached the Middle East. Not even the U.S. Navy below knew what was up.
“They're asking us, ‘Unknown rider... who are you?’ and that type of thing,” Ward recalled. “I though great, we're going to be shot down by our own Navy.”
The seven bombers then crossed the Red Sea, closing in on Iraq. Cruise missiles ready.
KTBS: “You launched them roughly where?”
Ward: “I'm not going to say exactly where.”
KTBS: “You’d crossed the Red Sea.”
Ward: “We were over the dirt in the dessert, western Saudi Arabia, buttoned up on the Iraq border, somewhere in there.”
Many Americans remember being glued to televisions that night as ABC News and CNN speculated on how the strikes were being delivered. The reports showed tracer bullets lighting up the sky and explosions from those first cruise missiles.
Ward’s No. 3 aircraft and the rest of the B-52s returned to Barksdale some 33 to 35 hours later, never touching down on foreign soil. Ward says he and the other pilots went right to the TVs like the rest of the country.
He remembers then Louisiana Sen. J. Bennett Johnston letting it slip on national TV that the events of the evening, a war of multi-national partners, had begun in Bossier City.
"And he was saying how the first strike took off out of Barksdale,” Ward remembered. “And I don’t remember who the colonel (at Barksdale) was at the time but he said, ‘Nope, you guys can't say that.’”
Secret Squirrel was a huge success. The damage assessment was that 85% of their targets had been destroyed, giving way to other aircraft to attack directly over Baghdad.
But the mission remained top secret. Ward and the other pilots had to keep their lips sealed for a full year. They couldn't even tell their wives. He remembers his wife doing an interview about the operation later.
“I knew if this kept going for a while, we were going to go see a marriage counselor,” Ward recalled his wife saying.
Ward and his wife have been married for 36 years.
It was a year later when the mission was revealed. Since then, Ward and his fellow pilots reunited for a 25th anniversary in 2016. They were most recently honored at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport in December.
Ward's other claim to fame as a B-52 pilot was even more harrowing. In 1995 he had to land the massive jet back at Barksdale after two engines fell off on take-off.
Ward says he had to burn fuel for nearly seven hours before doing so. For Ward, it was a point of pride flying the B-52.
His father, also a pilot, had actually worked on the B-52's hydraulic systems. His mother was never crazy about his choice to be a military pilot, but when she learned of his assignment to the B-52 she said, “Well, at least I know it's well built.”