SHREVEPORT, La. – Woodrow Wilson, the outgoing Caddo Parish administrator, is about to retire with more than 47 years of public service, 25 of that in the military.
Wilson hails from Charleston, S.C., where he was inspired to join the military by family members and by working in the naval shipyard while he was still in high school.
“I come from a long line of military family members,” Wilson said. “My uncle was Marine Corps. I had relatives in the Army. My father was in the Navy, and I lived in a military town.”
At 17, Wilson joined the Air Force. His assignments took him to Andrews Air Force Base, next to what was then Shemya Air Force Base, Alaska (now Eareckson Air Station) in the Aleutian Islands in the Bering Sea. His job was to make sure all the heating systems worked in chilly Alaska, thousands of miles from home. It was a quick way to grow up.
“It taught me a lot about being responsible, being accountable,” Wilson said. “And I grew up in the Air Force because I went in at 17. And the Air Force trusts you with a lot of responsibility at an early age.”
His career then took him to Spain.
“We were training the Spanish military to fly the F-16s,” Wilson said. “And my job was to make sure all the hangars along the flight line and throughout the base had adequate heating.”
Eventually Wilson was assigned to Spangdalum Air Base in Germany where he was in charge of the boiler plants, water plants and aircraft fueling systems.
“All the nuclear missiles were in the vaults, and they would come up out of the ground. They’d load them up on the F-16s and they’d take off and go do certain things,” Wilson recalled.
Wilson also served at Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio.
One theme through Wilson’s career is leadership. He rose to the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force, chief master sergeant. It’s something he says he’s always worked at.
“Because you know leaders are not born, they are developed over time through practical experience and knowledge,” Wilson said. “So, at that time, I realized my gift was leadership.”
What does Wilson think it takes to be a great leader?
“Being a servant leader and being able to think transformationaly,” Wilson said. “And to take people to places they’ve never been before and getting them to go with you along the path.”
Wilson offers advice to anyone else entering the military that rank and accomplishments are not guaranteed by time served.
“If you’re going to achieve excellence in the military, you’re going to have to apply yourself because it’s a very competitive environment. Only the cream rises to the top,” Wilson advised.
That’s something Wilson certainly accomplished in more than one field. He finished his Air Force career at Barksdale. Wilson then worked for the Caddo school system and Caddo Parish government. He eventually became the Caddo Parish Commission administrator, the top job running parish government. He recently announced his retirement after 17 years in that leadership post, and 22 total years of service to the parish.