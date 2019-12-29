This was year nine of our weekly Hometown Patriot series. And we continue to be amazed at the veterans we meet. Let's take a look back some from 2019.
Talk about a veteran who loves America. Wes Wesselhoeft, born in the USA, but then sent to an internment camp with his German immigrant parents during World War II, then traded to the enemy. They were shipped to his parents' homeland, where they took cover from Allied bombing raids that destroyed Hamburg. But Wes still dreamed of coming back to America.
"It left an impression on me. Just the American way of life. It had stayed with me," Wes says.
Wes came back and joined the U.S. Air Force. He flew B-52's as an electronics warfare officer in the Vietnam War, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after 22 years.
There was Otis Bell. A Navy gunner who fought of kamikazes -- fought to keep our country free in World War II -- only to return home to experience segregation all over again.
Travis Moore told us how, after he survived the downing of his plane over Germany, he was captured by the enemy.
"I wasn't even carrying a pistol," he said solemnly.
Then he survived a Nazi prison camp. Sadly, just a few weeks after our visit, Travis died in a fire at his home north of Minden.
Jimmy Burrell was nearly left for dead on the battlefield in Germany, if not for one soldier.
"They called him Jeep Ryan. And he said, 'Yeah, he's going back now because I'm going to take him.'"
Jimmy made it to a field hospital, survived, and came home, and has lived to be 100.
So has John Gooch, who helped build airfields in the battle zones of the Pacific.
"Risked my life to do it," he says.
And Retired Air Force Col. Steve dePyssler, veteran of 4 wars, also turned 100, even as he volunteers each weekday at the retirees' office at Barksdale.
"My goal is to help one person a day for as long as I live," says the man they call Col. D.
At age 99, Lundy Cavender not only survived the Ruston tornado, he also lived through World War II as part of a gun crew on a battleship.
Matt Fisk had to take over as the gunner on his Humvee in the Black Sunday ambush in Iraq.
"What are you gonna do? You're gonna do it and die. Or you don't do it and you're gonna die anyway," Matt said.
He survived and now runs a non-profit shelter for veterans dealing with PTSD near Maud, Texas.
Ed Holley outflew death in his AC-130 in Vietnam -- twice -- doing fighter pilot moves in the lumbering turbo-prop so he and his crew could avoid enemy missiles.
Larry Smith, who patrolled the jungles in Vietnam, was saved by a pocket Bible when a bomb went off.
"I had a Bible over my heart. And a flak jacket. The Bible took a full impact and saved my heart," he says.
Don Beasley was a pararescueman in the Air Force, choppering into hostile territory, to lift downed pilots to safety in Vietnam.
"If you go and you give it all and you get shot down, we're going to come and get you," Don says of their mission vow.
We met two men who had roles in the Apollo 11 mission, as the US celebrated 50 years since the first moon landing. Ragan Edmiston helped develop the TV camera that allowed the world to see that one giant step. And Vietnam War veteran Mickey Lowe helped pull the historic lunar module aboard his ship from the sea.
Then there's Bob Lewis. He made a big cross out of a dying tree at his home. A symbol of his survival in the Vietnam War, when he and his unit faced a dangerous firefight.
"And this other guy says, 'Sgt. Lewis knows how to pray. I've heard him pray at night before.' "And we prayed. And my whole team gave their lives to Jesus that night," Bob recalled.
And they all came home.
Thank you to all the veterans we met this year for your service, and for sharing your stories with us all. We look forward to more in 2020.