ORE CITY, Texas -- Eighty years ago, when his country needed him, Hosea McCain was using a crosscut saw to manually clear trees in the woodsy areas of east Texas.
“Work was work back then," Hosea laughed from his porch after recently celebrating his 103rd birthday.
His draft notice during World War II would eventually send him to an all black unit at an air base in Midland, Texas in the days of our segregated military.
“I really wasn't wanting to go, to be honest, right then. But I felt I had as much right to go as anyone else. I still wanted to help," Hosea says.
He drove trucks for more than three years until the end of the war.
"We hauled whatever they needed. I took them guys to their planes. And then we'd go out on the bombing ranges and pick up bomb tails where they practiced dropping bombs. Pick up the tails and things. Whatever they needed," he explained.
And with his contributions, and those of his fellow black troops, to the war effort, Hosea wished for something in return -- equality.
“I believed it would. And I was hoping it would,” Hosea says.
Those changes would take another decade or two. And by then Hosea saw the first of his four sons also go into the military.
But his firstborn son, Johnny, was shot and killed in action in the Vietnam War.
"He was awful smart in books and stuff. Had an idea of what he wanted to do. But he didn't get to do it," Hosea said, mournfully.
Another son was in the Army, and two in the Air Force. He also had five daughters, and outlived one of them.
Asked how he got to be 103, Hosea said, "You'd have to ask the good Lord. The good Lord saw fit for me to get there, I guess. I love people and I enjoy living. Any way I can help anybody, I'd help them."
Hosea still drives. And he takes friends on errands. But Hosea and his wife could use some help. Their home that he built more than 60 years ago needs some improvements that they can't afford. So if you’d like to help, there’s a GoFundMe page where you can donate.