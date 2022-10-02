HOPE, Ark. -- Those John Wayne war movies that Jerry Crane watched, and his upbringing, inspired him to want to help his country in battle. He left high school early in 1967 to go to Vietnam.
The two tours that young paratrooper would endure are never far from mind.
"We were in the jungle quite a bit," Crane said as he settled in at his desk in the Hempstead County Courthouse where he serves as County Judge. A cross with the embossed words "Faithful Servant" stands prominently on that desk.
"God got me back from Vietnam," Judge Crane says. "Yeah, I had the grenades. I had the M-16. All those things I had with me. But I still give credit to God getting me back.
Crane earned a Purple Heart metal from wounds suffered in a mine blast. He also has a Bronze Star from one of those awful firefights.
"The North Vietnamese opened up on us. So many bullets are flying we couldn't put our hands up to fire," Crane recalled.
"And I had a guy to the left of me that was a radio man. They shot him. He was on the ground screaming for me to help. I got him and drug him in. Same time I had a guy on the right screaming he had been shot. I was having to deal with him,” Crane added.
"You're not planning or trying to be a hero. You don't plan to be anything special," Crane explained. "Combat just bring things to you that you're really not wanting."
And they don't let go.
"I still hear voices from Vietnam. Men screaming for help and crying," he says.
"A chopper was their freedom out. When we heard those chopper blades popping, you knew, hey, it's coming to get us. And the sad part about it -- so many times flying out, you'd have to sit on dead bodies. They'd throw the bodies on. You'd sit on them and fly out with them," Crane said somberly.
Crane was an infantryman on his first tour. On the next -- long range reconnaissance patrol.
"We would go out into the jungle and stay 30 days. Sporadic fighting. It wasn't every day," Crane says.
"We've gone into situations where we fixed bayonets and attacked and had 20 or so killed pretty quick. That still bothers me -- the men we lost over there," he said in a voice choked with emotion.
"I feel guilty I made it back because all my friends are gone. And you wonder, God, why me? Why am I here and they're not here?" Crane continued. "Saw a lot of good men lose their lives during that time. And I'm proud I could be there with them and fight with them."
Crane came back home to Hope after three years in the Army. He also had some experience in military police.
"I needed a job and that's the job that came open," he says of his start in law enforcement that began with the Hope Police Department. He worked 28 years in law enforcement, including 18 years as the sheriff, before being elected County Judge in 2018.
“It's not just the political thing. It's more of being a person here to serve people and that's what it's about,” he says.
Crane was unopposed in this year’s election for a second term. No one was willing to take on the war veteran.