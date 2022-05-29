BOSSIER CITY, La -- After six months in the Vietnam War, there’d been lots of enemy contact and firefights for James Gibson and the 9-man squad that he led on patrols. But nothing prepared him for the 8th of June, 1967.
It was another day hunting for the enemy. The point man, Smitty, motioned James to come up front.
“I said, 'What's going on?' He said, 'I saw somebody move by that tree down there," James recalled.
Then, raising his right arm in a throwing motion, he continued, "I go up with a grenade, and about the time I throw the grenade, all Hell broke lose."
Smitty was gravely wounded in the ambush with the enemy.
“I just went over and grabbed Smitty, got him on my shoulder, and by the time I turned around to run up the hill with him, I just went down."
James was also badly shot while carrying his wounded point man. He suffered three AK-47 rounds into his upper legs, breaking his left femur.
"That firefight went on all during the night, until I got out there," James said of being medevaced by helicopter.
Of the nine men, seven were shot.
"Two of them -- they died right there in front of me," James said somberly.
Soon, a hit song by The Hollies, “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother,” would strike a chord with James.
"That's what I was doing, carrying Smitty out when I got hit," James explained. "Every time I hear it, brings tears to my eyes, you know. Brothers in arms, you know. I do think about those guys lots of times."
James knows he was lucky to get out.
"Give all my credit to God, you know. Got me out of there," James says. "Yeah, it was a tough time."
James spent the next six months recovering in a hospital, much of that time in body cast. Yet he volunteered to go back to Vietnam. He remembers telling a colonel.
“What he said was -- this is a quote. 'What'd you do get shot in the head?'" James remembers with a big laugh.
"I said, 'No sir, I got shot in the legs,' you know. He said, 'You want to go back to Vietnam?' I said, 'Yes sir.' He said, 'Then I'll send you back. You have a good day sergeant.' I said, 'You, too, sir.'"
James did go back, this time as an adviser to the South Vietnamese Army, still in harm’s way.
Asked why, James replies in a joking way, "Always told ‘em I wanted to find the guy who guy shot me, so I could shoot him.”
James would later not only became an Army Ranger, he'd be inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame. And for his service in Vietnam he was awarded three Meritorious Service medals, Two Bronze Stars, including a V for valor, along with a Purple Heart.
"I wanted to go into combat and I went to combat. I don't have any regret. I did my job over there. I had orders to go over there. I went over there and did what I supposed to do to the best of my ability,” James says of his service.
James had enlisted in the Army out of Hodge, Louisiana in 1962. He retired after 22 years as a Command Sergeant Major, the highest rank for an enlisted man.