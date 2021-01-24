BOSSIER CITY, La -- Jessie Hilton says he wanted to find a way out of that cotton patch where he grew up near Bastrop, Louisiana. He found it in the Army in 1949.
Then came the Korean War. Brutal battles got Jessie to thinking.
"Maybe I did the wrong thing. Would like to be back on that cotton field, Jessie said with a laugh before turning serious.
"I still have bad dreams. Sure do."
Jessie went straight to the front lines as part of a machine gun crew near the Gulf of Pusan.
"They were times we didn't think we were going to make it. They were about to overrun us," he recalls.
"We was there, cut off for three or four days. It got to be winter time then. Freezing weather. And we was out there surrounded. Commanding general said we were going to stay or else," Jessie said.
A supply drop and reinforcements by Marines got Jessie and his company out of there. Jessie earned a Bronze Star.
But that wasn't all. He volunteered to go as a forward observer, with two south Korean soldiers, headed to higher ground, when they came across some counterparts.
"We just opened up and fired." Jessie says. "They just about hit me. Then down the hill we went."
Jessie says his company lost about half of its men in the war.
"So many times, you come close. I never got wounded. I don't know why," he says.
After the war, Jessie went to the Navy and manned a battle station on a destroyer for a few years. Then he returned to the Army. He wound up deploying for a year in the Vietnam War, serving in security and meal service at a forward hospital.
But the battle not far away.
"Big ships were firing over us where we were near an air base," Jessie says.
Jessie served a total of 20 years active duty.
"I'm thankful that I made it. I didn't think I'd live this long," Jessie said with another chuckle.
Jessie wound up serving another 20 years as a civilian at Barksdale Air Force Base doing meal service.