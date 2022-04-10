BOSSIER CITY, La -- College was not originally in the plans for Joe Gates. So he continued a proud family history serving our country in the military.
His grandfather served in World War I, and his father in World War II, including D-Day.
Even so, Joe says his dad did not try to influence his decision.
"I talked to dad. I said I'm doing it. He said okay," Joe smiled of that memory.
He joined the Navy in 1972 and became a dental tech for four years.
"I was stationed at Great Lakes Naval Hospital and got to see medicine up close and that's when I decided that I wanted to go into nursing," Joe says.
Then that meant going to college, and a return to the military. This time the Air Force. Joe was a critical care or surgical nurse, as well as flight nurse duty, caring for veterans, active duty personnel, and their families.
“To keep them alive," Gates summed up as his mission. "Like the neonates. We had them in isolettes. We had them with tubes and to help them breathe. And when you're at altitude, it's a whole different thing than on the ground.”
But during violent, political upheaval in 1986, Joe was based in The Philippines, caring for American casualties who were targeted by terrorists.
“A colonel was shot down in Manila, and then at the base we had three or four that were shot,” Joe recalled, adding that one of them was a friend who died.
It was a personal low point in an otherwise rewarding career.
“Really just made me proud, being part of our military,” he says.
After spending most of his 22-year military career in hospitals, the Iowa native came to Shreveport with his Louisiana bride he met in the Air Force, and worked 15 more years in nursing as a civilian at LSU hospital.
Some of those patients were also veterans. His entire medical career gave him unique perspective on freedom.
"I was able to take care of veterans, retirees, all the way from World War One World War Two, Korea all the way through to Afghanistan and Iraq," Joe proudly said.
Joe has a son who continues the family tradition of military service. He’s now in England as a senior master sergeant in the Air Force.