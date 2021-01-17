SHREVEPORT, La. -- Thirty years ago at this time, the U.S. had launched the air war against Iraq in Operation Desert Storm.
Later, when the ground war kicked in, John Starkes faced a moment of truth in combat. That was after he was dealt a punishing blow.
"Nothing was going on," John recalls of the leadup to the war. He was positioned in Saudi. He admits that complacency set in.
"We had the little scud alerts," John says of false alarms.
Until one night. John, working in communications security, sent out the message of the next day's passwords, and took a nap.
"I got awakened and found out the war had actually started at 12:01 that night by (Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein) shooting that scud."
John says he was stripped of his rank -- from specialist back to buck private.
"They said lives could've been lost, we could've been ordered to move and not know it," John said of the reason for his discipline. "They had me filling sandbags."
That was until the ground war started. John was then put on fire direction control, relaying coordinates from the gunnery sergeant to aim artillery. But amid heated battle, the unit's forward observer was killed, and the gunnery sergeant deserted.
"He panicked. He got up and left," John says. "That left us all open and these mortar rounds were still coming in. The only thing to do was to do what I was trained do. I watched him do it so many times. So I got up there and I did it."
John got the unit's artillery targeted.
"As a result of that, in about three hours that whole Republican Guard unit surrendered. Their hands were in the air, their guns were taken. So in turn I got all my rank back. I got reinstated," John says.
"It felt pretty good. I did what I was supposed to do. And it was actually like a good comeback. I had to reclaim myself for what I did and I did that," John said, proudly.
But after the Iraqis had been kicked out of Kuwait, there was another setback for John.
"My dad had passed," he said solemnly.
It was his Foster Dad, a Vietnam War veteran who raised John. John had already lost his Foster Mom when he was 13. The Army did not get John home in time for the Dad's funeral. And then they wanted him right back on duty.
John left the Army after another four years, demoralized. He was discharged at Fort Polk, hung around in Leesville, homeless, in trouble, then wound up here at the homeless shelter in Shreveport. But more trouble followed. John says he was dealing drugs, and wound up in prison.
"With my life, I've been through so much," he says, picking up the book about his fight to overcome struggle, titled Lost in Jacksonville.
"That was my turning point being lost in life, John says of his hometown in Florida.
John had been abandoned as a baby at a hospital in Jacksonville by a mother who was addicted to cocaine.
"Not knowing my family, I was always a borrowed family member. They weren't my blood," John says of his Foster family, of which he's appreciative of their love and support
"But sometimes you want your own," he explained.
John credits his own family he has now, along with God, for turning his life around -- again -- after fighting for our country.
"I'm proud of my service, what I did, the freedoms we fought for."
John Starkes' book, Lost In Jacksonville, is available online. John has his own publishing company. And he plans to open a new ministry with his wife in Shreveport this year.