DE KALB, Tx. -- If his older brother could join the Marines, Johnny Powell says he could, too -- during the Vietnam War.
That brother warned Johnny that it was going to be tough. But Johnny took the challenge. And found out for himself, as he survived a series of firefights.
These days, Johnny tends to his 70 acres around his home in the community of Hubbard. It's his way of dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
“My wife says I’m happiest on my tractor,” Johnny says, adding that he refuses to take lots of pills, as other veterans are prescribed.
"I work," Johnny says of tending to his land and pond as a way of dealing with PTSD. "It's something that you deal with. Some days are real good, some days not so good."
There were the firefights, and all the other stress from war.
“You don't ever know when your number's coming up," Johnny says of his days on the battlefield.
There was the day Johnny and his unit were being extracted by helicopter. They were set to board, when they were told to wait for the next chopper. Another unit was going out first.
And that first chopper came under attack.
“It blew some of them off the mountain. It just decapitated -- did all things to them,” Johnny recalls.
“We carried some of the guys that were hurt bad. We carried them now to another LZ (landing zone) that was just down the hill. We carried them there and loaded them on choppers.
“I've thought about some of the guys that got hurt or get killed. And why I didn't get killed,” Johnny added.
Johnny would later earn a Purple Heart. While his squad was hunting for Viet Cong infiltrators in a village one night, they came under mortar fire.
“I got hit with shrapnel -- myself and about seven or eight more guys," Johnny says.
He still carries some of that attack with him.
“They left shrapnel in my left arm. The doctor told me he was gonna make a bigger mess than what the shrapnel did trying to get it all out,” he explained.
Johnny became a squad leader before his tour was up in Vietnam in 1969.
“I don't regret it because I got to come home. And I got to have a life," he says.
Johnny returned to De Kalb and worked more than 30 years at Red River Army Depot, advancing to program manager in the maintenance of military vehicles.
Then he opened his own company – a vendor for RRAD -- which he named CamLo. That's the name of the village where he survived that attack.