SHREVEPORT, La -- There are twists of fate that change the direction of our lives. For Larry Grant, it led to nearly 30 years of military service, including treating our war wounded.
The native of Maryville, Louisiana wanted to be an air controller when he joined the Air Force in 1962 after high school.
“And I have really bad hearing,” Larry said, adding that prompted the Air Force to change his role.
“And so I ended up in medics. They selected that. I didn't. And I guess it's one of those things where I say I've been fortunate enough that God put me in the right career.”
Larry would wind up on Guam, helping our wounded flown there to Andersen Air Force base from the Vietnam War to get treated.
He’d later get more schooling to become a nurse practitioner, join the Army, and more schooling to become a surgical nurse. That would lead to time at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, where he was promoted to major.
His duty at the Army’s flagship hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, included an operation on President Reagan's hand. The president's hand rested on Larry's invention.
"We actually used a table that I designed. It was surgical hand table that could be raised or lowered."
Then came another combat deployment. Larry was put in charge of a large field hospital as a U.S. led coalition intervened in Somalia’s civil war in 1993.
“And then we started receiving American troops that were shot up pretty good," Larry recalled. "(The coalition's) job was to protect the food from the United Nations program. The people who were protecting the food out in the countryside were getting ambushed.
“If you've seen episodes of MASH, that was exactly what it was like. Except most of our casualties came at night. I guess that's when the when the ambushes were happening," Larry added.
Larry was honored with the Legion of Merit award when he retired from the military in 1995 as a lieutenant colonel.
"It's just an extreme honor to serve the United States and do what I could do," Larry says.
As a civilian, he worked for more than ten years as Director of Surgical Services for a hospital in Maryland, before retiring back here in Louisiana in Shreveport with his wife of 60 years.