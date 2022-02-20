KEITHVILLE, La -- Think nobody works on hot rods anymore?
Actually, Nobody does. That's Nobody Customs and Restorations in Keithville, owned by a former Army couple, Joel and Suzonne Williams.
“We do all we work on is the old school hot rods and customs," says Joel Williams. "So there's not a lot of shops and we are a one stop shop. You know a lot of them maybe just do fabrication or do mechanical or do paint. And we do everything.”
Sometimes they get a vehicle that needs everything. Joel points to a shiny maroon1955 Chevy pickup.
"We did a full build on this. It came to us just as a shell.”
Customers come from far and wide, with some paying six figures for their creation.
A couple of classic Corvettes and a '71 Camaro were among some of the other eye-catching cars in the shop during our visit.
Joel and Suzonne both worked in a vehicle maintenance battalion in the 101st Airborne. They met at Fort Campbell, Kentucky in 1987.
“That was my first day," Suzonne recalled. "And two weeks later we were dating and six months later we were married. And it's been 34 years already.”
Suzonne was the first female in the battalion to earn air assault wings -- rappelling out of helicopters. She was set to deploy for Operation Desert Storm.
“We went to the company commander and asked if we could swap companies because they needed a mechanic and I was scared to death to stay home with the four month old,” Joel said with a laugh.
So Suzonne stayed back at the base in Germany with their new baby, while Joel kept Hummers and other vehicles and generators going on an advance communications team.
“We were right with the frontline. The frontline would move forward. We were right with them."
“Scary. Not knowing," Suzonne remembers feeling during the war. “He could call like once a month, but only for a few minutes. All I would do is sit and watch CNN when I would get home from work, because that's all that we had over there."
When they left the Army, Joel and Suzonne began working toward their goal of owning their own shop, opening about 10 years ago. And their son, Jakob, is now in the Air Force. He helps maintain vehicles at Barksdale Air Force base, and also helps out in the shop.
The Williams set up shop in Keithville since Suzonne’s mother is in this area. Suzonne is originally from Olla, Louisiana. Joel is from the Madison, Wisconsin area.
"We're so blessed to live in a country like this," Suzzone says.