BOSSIER CITY, La -- Pete and Shelley Cohen were active duty Air Force, then reservists, spending most of their careers at Barksdale, and getting married along the way.
Shelley had spotted Pete on the base before they met.
“All I kept thinking was, wow, his wife is very lucky. And it was some five or six years later, I was right,” Shelley joked.
They met later through a friend when Shelley needed work on her house.
“He said, 'I’ve got the guy for you.' And he did have the guy for me!” Shelley joked again.
Pete was not only handy around the house. He likes to work on his classic cars – a ’59 Corvette and a ’55 Bel Air.
"They're like a time machine when I get in 'em," he says.
That mechanical aptitude sent him into maintenance after joining the Air Force, and he was soon sent off to the first war with Iraq in 1991.
“I'm deploying with guys who had been in Vietnam. And all of us young guys like me, we had never seen anything like that," Pete recalled.
He helped keep ground equipment going that kept our warplanes in the air.
“I feel good that I did what my country needed for me to do at the time,” Pete says.
More than 30 years later, he’s a Chief Master Sergeant, and Quality Assurance Superintendent for the 307th Maintenance Group.
“We oversee all of the maintenance on all the B-52’s assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing, along with all of the equipment that goes along with that. Making sure everything is done by the book, in regulations, safely," Pete explained.
"Planes don't get bent, people don't get hurt,” he added.
Shelley retired after 30 years, also as a Chief Master Sergeant, and multiple combat deployments through her work in logistics.
“First one was horrible, horrible,” Shelley says about the 1996 deployment during Operation Southern Watch, as the U.S. enforced a no-fly zone with Iraq. That's when she survived the terrorist bombing of the Khobar Towers with lacerations from flying glass.
She was awarded a Purple Heart, but says, “I can’t compare my injuries even remotely to what other people went through.”
Shelley was one of nearly 500 airmen wounded. But 19 were killed at the housing complex.
Still, she eagerly accepted more deployments to the Middle East.
“Being in the tent being with my boots in the sand, being hot, dirty, thirsty and tired with all of the other airmen, soldiers, Marines, seamen, everyone else who are out there doing their part. And I get to be part of it. There’s just something about it,” Shelley say.
On a deployment to Afghanistan, she helped train their Air Force.
“They had to ask permission for a female to teach them. So there were some cultural things that we had to work through,” she said.
And back home, she became the first and only female Command Chief of the 307th Bomb Wing.
“It was an honor," Shelley modestly said.
Both Shelley and Pete are thankful for their life together, serving our country.
“I think it's probably made us stronger," Pete says. "Knowing that we we both have the connection to the military, and we know what the other one's going through."
Shelley agrees, saying, "We speak the same language. And that is helpful."
Pete and Shelley Cohen will be married 19 years next month. Pete was born and raised in Shreveport, and graduated from Woodlawn High School. Shelley enlisted out of West Virginia.