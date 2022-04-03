WASKOM, Tx -- Bob Rodocker got his draft notice while in junior college in southern California, where he was studying to go into police work. So he signed up with the Air Force. He wound up in Vietnam anyway, in security forces -- with a four-legged partner.
“I just I just love dogs, Bob says.
Bob still has three dogs he rescued at his home. That love is what lured him into the dog program in the Air Force. But those working dogs were not pets. It was life or death business at Tan Sehn Ut Air Base in 1968 – during the Tet Offensive. Bob and his dog with keen senses patrolled the perimeter at night.
“Looking for somebody to try and sneak over there. They attacked from all sides during the night,” Bob said.
Snipers were a constant threat.
Asked how he dealt with the danger, Bob said, “Prayed a lot, I guess. It's kind of hard because you got people shooting at you. You don't see them. You're hoping to God you don't get shot. You just you got to do what you got to do. It's scary. Just something that I was sent there to do. It had to do it.
“One of the fortunate ones, I guess -- or lucky," he continued. "I was able to sidestep the bullets, I guess, because you don't see them coming. You hear a crack and you don't see nothing.”
Bob believes he shot numerous enemy creeping toward the base at night. He remembers the first for sure.
“It was a guy on a roof off base. He was shooting down on us. And I had a tracer round go out of my weapon. And I saw the tracer hit him dead square in the chest,” Bob recalled.
Bob left the Air Force after six years. But came back to full time Air National Guard in 1982, and switched to medics. One of his last assignments was to Ukraine, which is now under attack from Russia. Bob was in Ukraine in 2003, treating the injured in joint war exercises.
“I'm glad to see that they’re putting up a fight,” Bob says of the Ukrainians.
Bob retired as a Sr. Master Sergeant after 28 years total service, and his medals include two for Meritorious Service.
And since retiring to Waskom almost 20 years ago, he’s served his community at the volunteer fire department, where he's now a captain and the treasurer.
"It's a way to give back to the community and get involved," Bob says.
What’s a guy from southern California doing in Waskom? Bob says his late wife, who was from Hammond, Louisiana, chose the Marshall area as they were looking for some place in the U.S. to live in the country on some land.