NATCHITOCHES, La -- As the head of ROTC at Northwestern State University, Lt. Col. Joshua Drake is preparing some of our Army officers of the future. That’s what he was coming out of West Point as America became mired in the War on Terror.
The 9/11 attacks that happened just down the Hudson River from West Point, while Lt. Col. Drake was in his first year at the U.S. Military Academy, only strengthened his resolve.
“Because I've always wanted to fight for my country and be in the military. Since I can ever remember,” Drake says, noting that his father and grandfather also served.
By 2007, he was rifle platoon leader and part of the U.S. surge in Iraq.
Lt. "Every day was an adventure. Going on patrols constantly. Kind of constant contact. Did most of our patrolling at night. Slept what little we could during the day," he recalled.
That meant going door to door, expecting a firefight.
“You become very close with your other soldiers because you're experiencing a lot of things that most people don't get to experience,” Drake said. “At the time, you're fighting for your country, you're fighting for the guy next to you. My wife was at home so we just got married before I was deployed. So that was the hardest part, I would say. But you just you deal with it.”
Drake considered getting out of the Army after that rough deployment so that he could start a family back home. But then the Army gave him the chance to lead basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia.
Lt. Col. Joshua Drake: “I really enjoyed it. Every day going there training new soldiers into the Army -- civilians to soldiers -- was very fulfilling to me. And I realized this is where I need to be."
Drake would be deployed again to Iraq, as well as to Afghanistan and Syria. Those deployments were less stressful than the first.
He then took an assignment at Ft. Polk, making Army brigades better, before taking the job of Military Science professor at NSU last summer. It's another job he found to his liking.
“You see a drastic development from somebody who's never experienced anything non-civilian in the military. And you see him grow over years to become a commissioned officer. And you're a part of that. You're putting your your thumb on that person, saying you're ready to go. And that's a huge responsibility, I think, for the future of our not only our army, but our country,” Drake says.
He considers Lakeland, Florida his hometown. But after his many transfers in the Army, he believes Natchitoches is the place he and his family will stay into retirement.