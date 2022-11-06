DE KALB, Tex. -- Some troops, quietly patrolling those thick jungles of Vietnam taped their dog tags together to keep them from jingling and giving their position away. For U.S. Marine Ricky Blackburn, that was a lifesaver.
It was Ricky’s 19th birthday, March 1, 1967. He spent it fighting for his life in a firefight.
“How in the world they just happen to be in the right place at the right time?” Ricky marvels.
“They” were his dog tags.
“I was putting a new magazine in my rifle whenever I got shot,” Ricky says.
He keeps those mangled dog tags in a frame with his Purple Heart medal. The dog tag that was in front was shattered. The second one, taped behind it, was bent. But it changed the bullet's direction.
“Went through two ribs, my lung. A medic got to me pretty fast. I was having a hard time breathing and I thought that I was gone,” Ricky recalled.
He says the tags saved him, because had the bullet not hit them, "It would go straight in to me through the breastbone.”
Ricky would spend more than half a year in hospitals, and would leave the war, and eventually the Marines in 1969.
Back home in DeKalb, Texas, he decided to go into law enforcement, first as a deputy for Bowie County, and ultimately, sheriff of Morris County for 12 years.
And he always carried something with him that he also had when he was at war.
“The graduating seniors got a smile pocket Bible,” Ricky says, picking up a New Testament that he keeps by the frame with his tags.
Though the Bible was in a protective plastic cover, some of the pages are stained with Ricky’s blood from his war wound.
“The Bible was in my left shirt pocket at the time," Ricky said.
He kept wearing it there all through his more than 30 years in law enforcement, braving more life threatening incidents. Ricky says he never wore a bullet proof vest.
“Because I didn't feel that I needed to wear a vest with my Bible. Stupid I guess. But that's way I felt,” he says.
Ricky made it through everything, despite the mental and physical scars from war.
“It's hard to live with something that every day when you take a shower and you dry off, you see the scar. Whenever you see something like that it brings back the memory of how it came to be.”
Ricky says he’s diagnosed with PTSD. But he has no regrets about joining the Marines and combat service.
“I still have the same feelings now as I did,” he says.
Ricky described numerous life threatening and terrifying incidents, both at war and as a lawman. He survived a lot, thanks to those taped up dog tags, and he would say, his pocket Bible.