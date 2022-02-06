BARKSDALE AFB, La. -- Before Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara took the helm of the 8th Air Force, he had 30 years of service. That included his own combat flight history and a variety of warplanes he likes to compare.
"I think all of them are exciting in their own way, but they're all different," Gen.Gebara says.
The cockpit of a B-52 is where it all began for him in 1991.
"The B-52 is exciting because it's the sense of teamwork. To get a 60-year-old bomber in the air, knowing a thousand people worked all night long to get the thing ready. And then the crew comes together to accomplish our mission. It's just really exciting," he says.
In the late ‘90’s came the war in Bosnia and Gebara’s new mission in the A-10. He flew his first combat missions in that aircraft, including close air support over Kosovo. It's known as a flying tank with its nose-mounted rapid fire cannon.
“The A-10 is exciting, like putting on the pads and playing football. It's just exciting, like a dune buggy, having a great tactical flight,” he says.
And then for Gen. Gebara came the War on Terror and action in America’s newest long range strike bomber -- the B-2 Stealth bomber over Iraq and Afghanistan.
“The B-2 is exciting like golf or chess. It's exciting with the strategy. Get in, get out. How are we going to go in and accomplish our mission without being targeted." he says.
Gen. Gebara reflected on his war service, saying, "When I first went to combat, there's, of course, some trepidation, I will say that I was more scared about letting my teammates down and maybe making a mistake than I was about the actual combat. And maybe that was foolishness of being in my 20's. But I think everyone at that age feels like they're invincible, and they're not going to be the ones that get hit."
Gen. Gebara took charge of the 8th Air Force last August. He’s in command of 21-thousand airmen at Barksdale and five other bomber bases.
"Being commander of the Mighty 8th is the best job in the Air Force. I never thought that I'd be the commander of the 8th Air Force. I could not be more excited and more proud to be that commander."
That role also has him in charge of Global Strike Command, which is responsible for America’s bomber force and airborne nuclear command and control in an increasingly tense world.
Asked if it keeps him up at night, Gen. Gebara said, "Nothing keeps me up at night except caffeine after 8 p.m. So I don't think we need to be scared. Be I do think we need to be prepared.”
Gen. Gebara says the Mighty 8th is now evolving from the War on Terror into what he calls an era of “great power competition” with our adversaries Russia, China and North Korea.
This is Gen. Gebara’s third stint at Barksdale. You can read more about him on his official Air Force bio.