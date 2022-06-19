SHREVEPORT, La. -- Like father, like son. Maj. Justin Thompson not only followed his father’s footsteps in the Army. The Southwood High and NSU ROTC grad has taken it to a high level as an officer, while also having served in a war, just like his dad.
"We're proud of him," his father, James Thompson, says.
Maj. Thompson is completing his third master’s degree at the Command and General Staff School. He’ll soon start a new assignment as a battalion executive officer at Fort Bliss, Texas.
"The reason I chose to be an officer was because I wanted a challenge and I wanted to be more involved in increasing my range just as a leader,” Maj. Thompson says.
His combat duty came in Afghanistan as a platoon leader in logistics in 2011. He says his post frequently came under enemy attack.
“Convoys were constantly being attacked. They were lobbing missiles on the FOBS (forward operating bases) where we were staying," Maj. Thompson recalls.
"It just makes me appreciate just how we live life here in America, and just the role that the US Army plays with just protecting others around the globe,” he added.
Their son’s decision to join the Army worried his parents. James knows all too well the dangers of war.
"It was horrible. A lot of killing. Guys injured," the elder Thompson says of his tour in Vietnam in 1968.
James was drafted as a part-time college student, and served in the 101st Airborne, fighting the North Vietnamese Army in the A Shau Valley.
“We were living in the jungle. It was scary at times. Then you could kind of get used to it. But you always had to stay alert," he said.
James’ combat tour ended after eight months when he was wounded.
“I suffered a chest injury from diving on the ground, getting out of the way of bullets. Had bullets hit my shirt. But they didn't hit me. They hit my radio. Torn it up. Blown it all to pieces. And I suffered a fractured rib in my breast area,” he says.
James believes Agent Orange exposure caused his blindness. But one thing didn't change.
"I was proud, defending my country," James says.
James’ father was also in the Army. That was during World War II. He drove a dozer in the Philippines.
So when it came to advice for his own son when he went Army, "I told him you know once he got in, I said, go 100 percent. Don't hold back," James said.
Maj. Justin Thompson says of his elders, "I'm very proud of them. I always wanted to grow up to be just like my father. My dad and my grandfather are still my heroes.
Maj. Thompson plans to serve another decade or so in the Army. Then when he retires from there, he aims to get a law degree and become an attorney.
James says he became the first licensed African American plumber in Shreveport after his two years in the Army.