SHREVEPORT, La. -- Medford Carter was rocked with a surprise while he was assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base. Across the way in Shreveport, a classmate from high school in Memphis was performing.
Medford Carter graduated from Humes High School in Memphis, where the young man who would become the King of Rock & Roll also went to school.
"He would go out on the playground and sing a little bit, strum that flat top (guitar) out on the playground," Medford recalls of his school acquaintance, Elvis Presley.
Medford headed straight for the Air Force out of high school in 1952. A couple years later, while stationed at Barksdale, a fellow airman had some surprising news.
"He said, 'Hey Carter, one of your home boys from Memphis is singing at the Hayride,'" Medford recalled.
Sure enough, Medford went to Municipal Auditorium to reconnect with Elvis.
"I went down to see Elvis, talked to him,. He got to coming back every week," Medford said. "I think he said at one point he said they were paying him $100 to come from Memphis to Shreveport to sing on the Hayride.
"He was not as outgoing as people would think he was. He was a nice person, a quiet person," Medford described Elvis.
He admits he did not dream Elvis would become a music superstar.
After taking the music world by storm, Elvis was drafted and served a couple of years in the Army. Meantime, Medford finished a four-year stint with the Air Force.
He drove a fire truck along the flight line at Barksdale, where B-47's were loaded with weapons for the Korean War.
"We set up in crash trucks," Medford said of the firefighting units. "While (the planes) loaded up, we had to be there. Then when they came back we had to be there. "
Medford says he feels fortunate that all of his service was stateside, and not overseas in combat.
"I have the highest respect for our war veterans. Without our military, we would not have a free country," Medford said while wearing a patriotic themed shirt.
Something else he proudly displays is an Elvis vanity plate on the front of his Jeep.
"I don't want nobody to forget about Elvis. I don't believe they ever will," Medford says, adding that he wishes Elvis could still be alive like him at age 86.
Medford went on and worked for almost 60 years after the Air Force in the steel, gas pipeline and construction industries.
